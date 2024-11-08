Stars Who Found Inspiration in Casinos

Many celebrities don't shy away from going to casinos to have fun and make new friends. Our experts conducted a detailed investigation of celebrities who are ready to spend tens of thousands of dollars in one day at the best gaming tables of land-based casinos. Let's analyze celebrity gambling together and find out which stars often visit intellectual and gambling clubs.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jordan

Source: Michael Jordan gambling

The basketball player's love for gambling is known to the entire public. Research into Michael Jordan's biography has shown that he played for money in high school. The desire to win carried over to sports, where he achieved heights and did not forget his favorite hobby. For example, he is a frequent guest at poker tournaments, which he demonstrated during the Olympics in Barcelona, ​​​​which took place in 1992. Despite serious losses due to his addiction to playing in land-based and an online casino, the NBA star was also quite good and won. For example, one night at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Jordan risked $500,000 and won, increasing his capital by $600,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Cash

The cult singer is not once seen in an online casino and on the screens of regular online pokies. He often visited casinos, performing in them and also sitting at the poker or blackjack table. It is noteworthy that with all his income, he did not play at maximum stakes, preferring gambling as a hobby. To understand the singer, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the facts about Johnny Cash: He chose pokies or table games with low stakes and played for fun

The singer often recalled casino games in songs, for example, in God's Gonna Cut You Down

The gambling spirit guided him in real life, which can be seen throughout his career and in songs

Article continues below advertisement

Allen Iverson

The unique basketball player Allen Iverson became an NBA legend, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the other side of his life is associated with gambling, where he was not so often lucky. According to our information, a visitor to many large casinos lost really impressive amounts. For example, he lost $ 1,500,000 in Atlantic City in one evening. In general, Iverson is a fan of the following games: Poker

Blackjack

Roulette Allen Iverson and gambling problems are known to the whole world because he was even banned from entering casinos in Detroit and Atlantic City. But the player still continues to play for money, visiting the Rivers Casino in Chicago and other establishments. Based on the analysis of information by the experts of the PayidPokies team, we know that he participates in poker tournaments and other gambling draws.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher

The famous actor has become popular not only by movies, because he is a fan of playing at the online casino or land club. The graduate of That '70s Show has become a real professional in the world of sports betting. According to our research, he made a fortune betting on college football, adding $750,000 to his capital. Kutcher is a regular at bookmakers, but relies on the thoughts and advice of professionals. This is what helped him earn an impressive amount of money without much effort.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck

Source: Ben Affleck gambling

This actor also chooses gambling as a hobby and makes good money from it. For example, in 2004, he won $444,496 at a championship held in California. However, Batman cannot cope with the influence of gambling, which is confirmed by his career as a whole. The Ben Affleck gambling problems led to him being banned from playing blackjack at the Hard Rock casino in the heart of the gaming world, Las Vegas. He was caught counting cards and was thrown out of the casino. Ben also played at Molly Bloom's games, where the tables were really high in the 2000s.

Our Best Games to Finish