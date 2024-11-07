Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Estranged Trans Daughter Leaving America Following Trump's Win — Has No 'Future' in Country After She Cut Ties With Billionaire Dad

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's trans daughter is planning on fleeing the United States.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter is done with the United States.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Vivian Jenna Wilson, who does not have a relationship with her controversial father, is planning on leaving the country following Donald Trump's victory on election night.

Article continues below advertisement
rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

Musk's 20-year-old trans daughter is leaving the country.

Article continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old wrote on Threads on Wednesday night: "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States."

She added: "Even if he's only in office for four years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon."

Wilson – who is one of six kids Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson – has battled with her father in the past, even accusing the Tesla CEO of being an absent parent who was unaccepting of her transition.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk
Source: MEGA

Vivian Jenna Wilson does not have a relationship with her controversial father.

Article continues below advertisement

During a 2023 chat with biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk raged against the chi-chi Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in California, and claimed they infected Wilson with the “woke mind virus".

The 53-year-old said at the time: "She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil."

In an interview with conservative pundit Jordan Peterson, Musk also claimed he had “lost my son” and that Wilson was “dead".

Article continues below advertisement

However, Wilson did not back down at all, quickly responding to her father's comments during an interview on NBC News and calling the billionaire "cruel" and "cold".

Wilson also claimed Musk harassed her as a young child over her effeminate traits.

She recalled: "I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high.

"He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic."

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk boasting diddy friendship sex predator rapper invested x
Source: MEGA

Wilson has called her dad 'cold' and cruel'.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Wilson officially cut ties with Musk after a judge signed off on her dropping her father's last name.

The court order stated Wilson — born Xavier Alexander Musk — would receive a new birth certificate as Vivian Jenna Wilson. The judge also wrote wrote, "... the gender of the Petitioner is changed from male to female."

Musk did not show up for the court matter.

Article continues below advertisement

The businessman was a notable figure during Trump's 2024 campaign, even making an appearance during the former reality star's rally at Madison Square Garden.

Musk was also investigated by the Department of Justice after he promised to award a daily gift of $1million for people who reeled in others to sign a petition — helping him identify likely Trump voters in the process.

Philadelphia district attorney Lawrence Krasner attempted to block the contest ahead of the election, calling it an "illegal lottery".

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump elon musk ground game key advisor cabinet presidency
Source: MEGA

Musk campaigned with Trump during the 2024 race.

Article continues below advertisement

However, on Monday, Pennsylvania judge Angelo Foglietta ruled Musk's sweepstakes could continue and did not deem it as illegal.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.