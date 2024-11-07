Elon Musk's Estranged Trans Daughter Leaving America Following Trump's Win — Has No 'Future' in Country After She Cut Ties With Billionaire Dad

The 20-year-old wrote on Threads on Wednesday night: "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States."

She added: "Even if he's only in office for four years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon."

Wilson – who is one of six kids Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson – has battled with her father in the past, even accusing the Tesla CEO of being an absent parent who was unaccepting of her transition.