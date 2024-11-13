Inside the Mystery of Where Royal Reject Prince Andrew Got the Money to Avoid Being Booted Out of $3Million Royal Residence
Shamed Prince Andrew has been told he must reveal the identity of the moneybags backer who is bankrolling his stay at a royal residence.
The cash-strapped aristocrat has secret sources of funding that are bankrolling his stay at Royal Lodge in Windsor, near the UK capital London, RadarOnline can reveal.
The King stopped paying his disgraced brother's $4 million-a-year security bill at the 30-room mansion last month and urged him to move into more modest accommodation as part of an extraordinary row dubbed "the siege of Royal Lodge".
Now it has emerged that Andrew has been allowed to stay at the property in Windsor Great Park after convincing Palace authorities that he has secured enough funds to support himself.
It has been reported that the Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, has approved the financing as coming from legitimate sources.
But Buckingham Palace is facing a fierce backlash after refusing to say where the money, likely to run into millions, is coming from.
Earlier this month, acclaimed royal writer Robert Hardman revealed in his updated biography of Charles III that the King has also severed his brother's annual personal allowance, believed to be $1.3 million a year. Andrew, however, claims to have found "other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade", a source told Hardman.
Now a French socialite who claimed that she lost more than $4 million in a dispute with Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson over the sale of a luxury ski chalet voiced her fury at the Duke's mystery bailout.
Isabelle de Rouvre said: "I am missing millions as a result of this man. I reduced what he owed me because... they told me he did not have the money. I was left with little choice.
"Now he is saying he has plenty of finances – but where does this money now come from? They [Andrew and Sarah] were apparently so poor before they had to pay me, and now they are so rich."
UK politicians also demanded to know the Duke's sources of funding. Member of Parliament Alex Sobel said: "Full disclosure of these funding arrangements is vital to uphold the reputation of the Royal Family."
His colleague Rachael Maskell added: "When the funding for the Royal Family is due to rise by $57 million next year to a staggering $168 million, serious questions need to be asked as to why the monarch's brother continues to reside at his mansion.
"There must be greater transparency on the source of the money that has allowed Andrew to stay at Royal Lodge."
It emerged last night that UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves could be dragged into the row. Andrew leases Royal Lodge from the Crown Estate, which hands its profits over to the Treasury, which has "general oversight of the Crown Estate's business".
Disgraced Andrew was stripped of his roles by Queen Elizabeth II after forking out millions of pounds to settle Virginia Giuffre’s sex claims case.
He denies any wrongdoing.
