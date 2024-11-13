Inside the Mystery of Where Royal Reject Prince Andrew Got the Money to Avoid Being Booted Out of $3Million Royal Residence

Shamed Prince Andrew has been told he must reveal the identity of the moneybags backer who is bankrolling his stay at a royal residence.

The cash-strapped aristocrat has secret sources of funding that are bankrolling his stay at Royal Lodge in Windsor, near the UK capital London, RadarOnline can reveal.

The King stopped paying his disgraced brother's $4 million-a-year security bill at the 30-room mansion last month and urged him to move into more modest accommodation as part of an extraordinary row dubbed "the siege of Royal Lodge".