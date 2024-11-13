Joe Exotic Writes Desperate Jailhouse Letter to Donald Trump Begging for Pardon — and Offering Services in Cabinet as ‘Federal Fish and Wildlife Director’
Joe Exotic has written to Donald Trump from jail begging to be released — and pitched for a role in his new cabinet.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Tiger King star, 61, is determined to prove his innocence and secure an early release from Fort Worth prison in Texas.
What's more, he's hoping Trump, 78, can trigger a pardon, with Exotic admitting he was "scared as hell" of Democrat Kamala Harris, 60, becoming president.
Revealing the letter to RadarOnline.com, Exotic wrote: "A lot of people went to bat for you in 2021 who have been living in hell ever since then.
"Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner than later in January 2025.
"Some of those very people have been stuck in solitary confinement, forced to live like rats, have killed themselves in prison, or have died.
"Some, like myself, have fought like hell to hang on, hoping for you to win this election."
The former exotic animal park owner was jailed in 2019 and is currently set to be released in 2036.
He's hoping to be released next year after his legal team filed an appeal for a retrial based on newly discovered evidence.
Exotic was convicted of two counts of murder for hire, nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, and nine counts for violations of the Lacey Act, a law that prohibits the illegal trafficking of wildlife, fish, and plants.
His current attorney Roger Roots said he has evidence that shows Exotic's initial trial was "fundamentally riddled with errors that went to the very heart of the accusations".
"Had that evidence been known at the time, he would not have been convicted," he claimed.
If Exotic successfully secures a release, he wants to become part of Trump's cabinet as the new Federal Fish and Wildlife Director.
- Read Joe Exotic’s Desperate Letter Pleading for Trump to Help Mexican Jail Fiancé Jorge: 'All Immigrants Aren’t Bad People'
- All Hail The Tiger King: Reality Star Joe Exotic Plans to Announce Bid For 2024 Presidential Election From Federal Prison
- Desperate Joe Exotic Vows He'll Kill Himself if He Loses Jail Appeal — and Details How He'll End It
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He explained: "It is time to bring some honesty to this department because the former director, Dan Ash, only looked out for himself and his position within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. (He used his federal position to put me out of business and in prison to benefit his non-profit, the AZA.)
"Hundreds of millions of dollars are being Wasted within this department, the Endangered Species Act of 1973 was written to protect the animals and their habitats on our lands.
"It was not meant to be used to create illegal monopolies, as it has been in the past, allowing only certain people to profit from this Act and putting their competitors out of business."
During his stint in prison, Exotic proposed to a 33-year-old fellow inmate named Jorge Marquez after dumping a former fiance on the outside by letter.
In an exclusive interview, Joe told us he didn't want to grow old surrounded by fellow inmates smoking the mind-bending drug K2 — a synthetic cannabis smuggled inside the jail soaked in paper.
He vowed: "That has no value of life for me. I refuse to become one of these people."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.