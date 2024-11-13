Joe Exotic Writes Desperate Jailhouse Letter to Donald Trump Begging for Pardon — and Offering Services in Cabinet as ‘Federal Fish and Wildlife Director’

What's more, he's hoping Trump, 78, can trigger a pardon, with Exotic admitting he was "scared as hell" of Democrat Kamala Harris, 60, becoming president.

Revealing the letter to RadarOnline.com, Exotic wrote: "A lot of people went to bat for you in 2021 who have been living in hell ever since then.

"Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner than later in January 2025.

"Some of those very people have been stuck in solitary confinement, forced to live like rats, have killed themselves in prison, or have died.

"Some, like myself, have fought like hell to hang on, hoping for you to win this election."