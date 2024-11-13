Your tip
Revenge-Fueled Kanye West 'Striking Fear into Hearts of Kardashian Clan' With Plot for Tell-All Reality Television Show of His Own

Kanye West's revenge-fueled plan for a tell-all reality show has the Kardashian clan reportedly fearful.

Nov. 13 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kanye West has struck fear into the hearts of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and family matriarch Kris Jenner with plans to turn his bizarre marriage into a reality show, sources told RadarOnline.com.

As the Kardashian empire staggers under sagging ratings and legal woes, the last thing Kardashian, 44, and Jenner, 69, want is to be upstaged by West, according to friends.

Said a source: "Kanye has been talking about a show for a while."

West has struck fear into the hearts of his ex-wife, Kardashian, and family matriarch Jenner, reportedly with plans to turn his marriage into a reality show.

"He's convinced it would be an instant hit," added the insider.

"It's really a worst-case scenario situation for the Kardashians. He's coming back to haunt them in their own stomping grounds, and inevitably he's going to pull them into the show, even if it's just by talking about them."

West, 47, and his buxom bride, Bianca Censori, 29, were recently photographed making out in Tokyo-hours after rumors circulated they were getting a divorce.

"A lot of people are saying the breakup rumor started with Kardashian and Jenner in a bid to stir up drama for West and Censori," a source added.

An insider revealed: ‘Kanye already has thousands of hours of footage, including getting titanium grills, supposedly worth $850,000, affixed to his teeth.’

But the ploy could turn Kardastrophic!

Another source said West has been documenting his life 24/7 and has been secretly pitching television executives in Hollywood, who are willing to throw down a huge check.

Said a source: "Kanye already has thousands of hours of footage, including getting titanium grills, supposedly worth $850,000, affixed to his teeth."

A source predicted that West will ‘likely’ include his and Kardashian’s kids in his show.

Adding to the Kardashians' anguish, our source said West will "likely" include his and Kardashian’s kids, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, in his show.

Revealed the insider: "That would be Kim's worst nightmare, but there's not much she can do about it.

"They appear on her show, so she can't use that argument — and they adore their dad, so they'd probably want to be on his show."

