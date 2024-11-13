Revenge-Fueled Kanye West 'Striking Fear into Hearts of Kardashian Clan' With Plot for Tell-All Reality Television Show of His Own
Kanye West has struck fear into the hearts of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and family matriarch Kris Jenner with plans to turn his bizarre marriage into a reality show, sources told RadarOnline.com.
As the Kardashian empire staggers under sagging ratings and legal woes, the last thing Kardashian, 44, and Jenner, 69, want is to be upstaged by West, according to friends.
Said a source: "Kanye has been talking about a show for a while."
"He's convinced it would be an instant hit," added the insider.
"It's really a worst-case scenario situation for the Kardashians. He's coming back to haunt them in their own stomping grounds, and inevitably he's going to pull them into the show, even if it's just by talking about them."
West, 47, and his buxom bride, Bianca Censori, 29, were recently photographed making out in Tokyo-hours after rumors circulated they were getting a divorce.
"A lot of people are saying the breakup rumor started with Kardashian and Jenner in a bid to stir up drama for West and Censori," a source added.
But the ploy could turn Kardastrophic!
Another source said West has been documenting his life 24/7 and has been secretly pitching television executives in Hollywood, who are willing to throw down a huge check.
Said a source: "Kanye already has thousands of hours of footage, including getting titanium grills, supposedly worth $850,000, affixed to his teeth."