Revenge-Fueled Kanye West 'Striking Fear into Hearts of Kardashian Clan' With Plot for Tell-All Reality Television Show of His Own

Kanye West has struck fear into the hearts of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and family matriarch Kris Jenner with plans to turn his bizarre marriage into a reality show, sources told RadarOnline.com.

As the Kardashian empire staggers under sagging ratings and legal woes, the last thing Kardashian, 44, and Jenner, 69, want is to be upstaged by West, according to friends.

Said a source: "Kanye has been talking about a show for a while."