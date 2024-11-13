Panic Over Missing 'Gossip Girl' and 'Blue Bloods' Actress: Family Launch Desperate Hunt After Revealing She Last Texted Two Weeks Ago
Gossip Girl star Chanel Banks has sparked panic after going missing and leaving her dog inside her Los Angeles apartment.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 36, who has also featured in Blue Bloods, last spoke to her family two weeks ago and has not been heard from since.
She left both her dog and car at her apartment, but has taken a phone and laptop.
But family members are concerned as she would never usually leave her apartment without her dog.
Her worried cousin Danielle-Tori Singh told ABC7 News: "Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells.
"She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom.
"That girl is more like a big sister to me."
Singh revealed she last received a text from Banks on October 30 and is now fearing the worst.
She has been putting up flyers in her cousin's neighborhood but revealed Banks' husband has been uncooperative with the family and police.
Singh said: "He's not willing to help LAPD. He's not wiling to help me or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars."
Banks married her husband last year in November and uploaded a video of the day on her main TikTok account at the time. She was last active on the social media app in September.
Singh revealed her missing cousin has recently been stepping away from her acting career to instead focus on writing.
She told Eyewitness News: "I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right.
"We're crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing."
Four welfare checks were carried out at Banks' apartment, but she wasn't there.
No one has been charged in connection with her disappearance as the search continues.
Singh jetted in from Toronto, while Banks' mom Judy flew in from New York, and has vowed not to leave California before the end of the search.
She told KTLA: "I'm not going to leave California until I find my cousin."
Single also begged Banks to contact her family, pleading: "We just want to know you're okay and that you're safe and that nobody did anything to you."
Banks, who has lived in Los Angeles for over a decade, starred in three episodes of Gossip Girl, where she played Sawyer Bennett.
She also appeared in an episode of Blue Bloods and the drama show Twelve in 2010.
More than $3,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page dedicated to her search.
Singh penned a description which read Banks "has been married for just over a year, and her husband is being uncooperative with police."
She revealed that both she and Judy were able to gain access to the apartment on Sunday, November 10 and said, "all of her belongings are still there" aside from her laptop and phone.
Singh said: "She would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself. We noticed on November 10 that her husband has a busted lip and marks and scratches on his neck and arms."
Danielle added: "Police were called on November 10 and they took pictures of his injuries, which he did not have two days ago when police did the last welfare check.
"We asked him where is Chanel, and all he continues to say is 'she does not want to be found, she will reach out when she's ready.'
"He claims he does not know where she is, he says he hasn't seen or heard from her since November 7, but never called police to say she's gone."
However, Danielle wrote that the police do not suspect her husband of "foul play" and told the family that he "has not committed any crime by with-holding information."
She added: "There's nothing they can do until they have evidence or probable cause to arrest him."
