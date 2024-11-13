Your tip
Devastated Demi Moore 'Fuming' Her Ex Rob Lowe Is Picking Now to Dredge Up Their Romance – as She's 'Bracing Herself to Say Goodbye to Dying Bruce Willis'

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Demi Moore is furious that Rob Lowe has chosen this moment to blab about their '80s fling just when she's preparing to say goodbye to her beloved ex-husband Bruce Willis, according to sources.

Moore, 62, thinks it was "mean and even dimwitted" for Lowe, 60, to stir the pot now by revealing their long-ago hookup while making the 1985 Brat Pack flick St. Elmo's Fire, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

Said a source: "She always knew Rob was a jerk and this just proves her case. Clearly, he's desperate for attention. If he had half a brain, he would have known not to even go there. But then, everybody knew Rob was just a pretty face!"

On a podcast with Kelly Ripa, Lowe spilled the bombshell beans: "Demi and I briefly – I'm not telling tales out of school – we briefly had a thing."

But Striptease siren Demi is having a cow.

Said a friend: "This is absolutely the last thing Demi needs right now.

"All her energies are spent on helping to care for Bruce in what appears to be the twilight of his life. He's slipping away faster than anyone thought."

As RadarOnline reported, Willis and Moore and her daughters with Willis, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, have joined forces with Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming, and their girls, Mabel and Evelyn, to rally around the stricken 69-year-old star, who is battling the effects of dementia.

"It's an incredible task caring for Bruce," explained the insider.

"Rob should know this. It was a stupid, lowdown thing to do, and Demi may never forgive him!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

