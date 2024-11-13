Devastated Demi Moore 'Fuming' Her Ex Rob Lowe Is Picking Now to Dredge Up Their Romance – as She's 'Bracing Herself to Say Goodbye to Dying Bruce Willis'

Demi Moore is furious that Rob Lowe has chosen this moment to blab about their '80s fling just when she's preparing to say goodbye to her beloved ex-husband Bruce Willis, according to sources.

Moore, 62, thinks it was "mean and even dimwitted" for Lowe, 60, to stir the pot now by revealing their long-ago hookup while making the 1985 Brat Pack flick St. Elmo's Fire, insiders told RadarOnline.com.