Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Hugh Jackman

'Explosive Love Triangle': Inside 'Homewrecker' Hugh Jackman and 'New Love' Sutton Foster's VERY Close Relationship

hugh jackman caught in explosive love triangle
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman was 'caught in an explosive love triangle' with Sutton Foster and her ex-husband a year post-divorce.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hugh Jackman is caught in an explosive love triangle with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster and her husband — a year after splitting from his own wife, actress and producer Deborra-Lee Furness — and RadarOnline.com has all the details.

Foster, 49, co-starred with Jackman in the stage production of The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023.

She filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, late last month, after long denying any romantic hijinks with Jackman.

Jackman, 56, and the Broadway bombshell are "inseparable", "deeply in love," and hoping to build a new life together as a couple, said multiple sources – but their furious exes will do everything in their power to nix it.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman caught in explosive love triangle
Source: MEGA

Jackman is caught in an explosive love triangle with his Broadway co-star Foster and her husband a year after splitting from his own wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Said an insider: "Both Deborra and Ted are incensed they were publicly embarrassed by their former partners and there are even rumors they've been speaking to each other about taking a hard line with Hugh and Foster in their Griffin respective divorces."

What was once a smooth separation between Jackman and Furness has grown ugly with this new development, a source added.

Now, Furness is vowing to walk away with as much of their $290 million fortune as she can, according to the insider.

Meanwhile, Griffin is said to be fuming because Foster swore to him the sparks between her and Jackman were nothing more than rumors and stage magic.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman caught in explosive love triangle
Source: MEGA

Sources spilled what was once a smooth separation between Jackman and Furness has grown ugly.

Article continues below advertisement

Dished a source: "Now he feels he was played for a fool and he's out for blood!"

The couple is now openly admitting they want to get married and spend the rest of their lives together, sources said.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jackman and Foster's love blossomed almost "as soon as the curtain rose" on The Music Man, with the affair becoming an open secret in theater circles.

MORE ON:
Hugh Jackman

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman caught in explosive love triangle
Source: MEGA

An insider said Furness had long-standing ‘suspicions’ of something stirring between her husband and Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

He was "besotted with her", a source said at the time. "He follows her around like a puppy dog!"

Jackman’s longtime love, Australian television star Furness, 68, had long-standing "suspicions" of something stirring between her husband and Foster – and she finally ended the marriage in September 2023, according to another source.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman caught in explosive love triangle
Source: MEGA

Furness finally ended her marriage with Jackman in September 2023.

The couple share two adopted children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.