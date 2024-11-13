'Explosive Love Triangle': Inside 'Homewrecker' Hugh Jackman and 'New Love' Sutton Foster's VERY Close Relationship

Hugh Jackman is caught in an explosive love triangle with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster and her husband — a year after splitting from his own wife, actress and producer Deborra-Lee Furness — and RadarOnline.com has all the details.

Foster, 49, co-starred with Jackman in the stage production of The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023.

She filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, late last month, after long denying any romantic hijinks with Jackman.

Jackman, 56, and the Broadway bombshell are "inseparable", "deeply in love," and hoping to build a new life together as a couple, said multiple sources – but their furious exes will do everything in their power to nix it.