Kanye West's 'Plans for Reality TV Show' is Leaving Kardashians Quaking: 'It's a Worst-Case Scenario for His Ex Kim'
Kanye West is said to be planning on encroaching ex-wife Kim Kardashian's reality TV territory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the embattled rapper has been "secretly pitching" a reality TV show, which sources claimed would be a "worst-case scenario" for his ex-wife and former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.
In a dramatic twist, West, 47, is said to be pursuing the idea with 29-year-old wife Bianca Censori, who he was rumored to be split from mere weeks ago.
The Gold Digger rapper is no stranger to reality TV after making cameos on early episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
While he largely stayed away from the cameras when he was dating and married to Kardashian, insiders claimed he's now ready to show off his personal life with Censori – and is "convinced" viewers will tune in.
A source told InTouch: "Kanye has been talking about this for a while now, he's convinced that people would be totally drawn to them and it would be an instant hit."
While Kardashian and her family have held a tight grip on reality TV for close to two decades, insiders claimed West locking down a deal for his own series, which would likely feature the ex-couple's four children, would be her "worst nightmare".
The source said: "He could get the kids involved, which, of course, would be Kim's worst nightmare. but there's not much she can do about it.
"They appear on her show, so she can't use that argument, and they adore their dad, so odds are they're going to want to be on his show."
West has apparently been preparing for his TV debut for some time now – and has accumulated "thousands and thousands of hours of footage", some of which reportedly cast his ex-wife's family in an unflattering light.
The source said: "He's been recording everything with the ultimate plan of making a movie about his life, but he's now decided a T.V. show would be better since there'd really be no time limit.
"He has footage of everything imaginable, even getting his grills put in – and he's willing to put it all out there. He's already been secretly pitching TV people who are willing to throw down a huge check.
"It's really a worst-case scenario situation for Kris and Kim.
"He's coming back to haunt them in their own stomping grounds and inevitably he's going to pull them into the show, even if it's just him talking about them."
The insider added: "But they do the same on their show, so why can't he do the same?"
Chatter about a potential West and Censori reality show follows rumors the pair were headed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.
An insider told TMZ in early October the pair's marriage "was on the rocks" and a "divorce" was looming.
But the pair appeared to reconcile as they were recently photographed together in Japan, dispelling rumors their marriage was over.
Meanwhile, West was hit with a lawsuit from his former assistant accusing him of sexual abuse and harassment.
