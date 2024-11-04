Desperate Joe Exotic Vows He'll Kill Himself if He Loses Jail Appeal — and Details How He'll End It

Defiant Tiger King Joe Exotic has vowed to snuff out his own life behind bars if he fails to win his freedom.

In an exclusive interview from jail, Joe told RadarOnline if he loses his appeal: "One night I'm going to take a very long nap. I refuse to allow the United States of America to do this to me. They have the evidence that I'm innocent."

The TV personality said he managed to take three overdoses behind bars. He once swallowed 106 blood pressure tablets despite being locked in solitary confinement.