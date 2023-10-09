Your tip
Subscribe

Sarah Ferguson Plots Talk Show Takeover After Becoming Breadwinner Following Prince Andrew Legal Drama: Source

sarah ferguson princenadrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson was plotting a tv comeback with Ellen DeGeneres off air.

By:

Oct. 9 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Duchess Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of late disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's close pal Prince Andrew, has taken charge in the fractured Royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources spilled that the 63-year-old, who still shares a residence with the black sheep of the Royal family, allegedly understands that it's up to her to assume the breadwinner role — and is reportedly looking at a TV gig to help bring in millions.

sarah ferguson prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have remained amicable since their 1996 divorce.

According to Ferguson's rep, the former Weight Watchers pitchwoman traveled to New York City recently for climate week. However, the duchess was spotted at Manhattan's Regency Hotel huddling with legendary TV producer Amy Rosenblum, who filmed a pilot with Ferguson 20 years ago that eventually turned into a vehicle for Ellen DeGeneres instead.

Sources alleged that Ferguson was well aware that she had what it takes to become the next talk show host sensation.

sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson was recently spotted with tv producer Amy Rosenblum, who she previously filmed a pilot with.

"Sarah knows very well that she could have been the next Ellen," an insider told the National Enquirer. "She also grasps the magnitude of the fortune she might have amassed — a staggering $50 million a year."

The duchess has been adept at carving her own path since the end of her decade-long marriage to Prince Andrew in 1996, which included writing two romance novels.

Insiders claimed "financial stability" was more important now than ever — and the responsibility's burden allegedly rested solely on Ferguson.

prince andrew sarah ferguson pp
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Ferguson was aware that financial responsibility rested on her shoulders after Prince Andrew's rift with his royal family.

"With Prince Andrew's ties to the royal family severed, the mantle of financial stability now rests firmly on Sarah's shoulders," a source claimed. "With Ellen gone, the duchess might have a second shot!"

Ferguson's alleged second shot at talk show stardom came at a tumultuous time in the duchess' life. After revealing a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, Ferguson and Prince Andrew faced eviction from their royal abode over a feud with King Charles II.

Despite their divorce, it appeared Ferguson and Prince Andrew took "sickness and in health" seriously.

sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson and Prince Andrew narrowly escaped eviction from their royal lodge by King Charles II.

While living under the same roof, Ferguson revealed she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

At the same time, Prince Andrew was in a tense standoff with his older brother King Charles over the fate of the amicable ex's royal lodge and even threatened to evict them from the property.

"Charles is on a mission to force Andrew out, and it's all on Fergie to stop it from happening," a palace source exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "They're hoping Prince William's wife will talk the monarch into seeing reason."

After an appeal from Ferguson to Kate Middleton was made, the couple was allowed to remain in the home while Ferguson underwent treatment.

