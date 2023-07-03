Prince Andrew and Ex Fergie Escape Eviction From Royal Lodge After Begging Kate Middleton for Support
Embattled Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson escaped eviction from their Royal Lodge, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After a tense standoff between Andrew and his brother, King Charles III, over the royal home, the amicable exes will be allowed to remain in the lodge while Fergie undergoes breast cancer treatments.
The news followed RadarOnline.com's exclusive reporting about Fergie's desperate plea to Kate Middleton.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that both Fergie and Andrew hoped that Kate would sway her father-in-law to let them stay in the 30-room home, despite being threatened with eviction.
"Charles is on a mission to force Andrew out, and it's all on Fergie to stop it from happening," the palace source revealed. "They're hoping Prince William's wife will talk the monarch into seeing reason."
Another source echoed the claim that the divorced couple, who still lived together, turned to Kate in a last-ditch effort to stay in the lodge.
"There's no doubt Kate has the king's ear. He has a real soft spot for her, and Fergie's hoping that could be to her advantage," a courtier claimed. "Fergie and Andrew haven't got many allies in the family, but if they can secure Kate, that could really go a long way."
It appeared Fergie's tactics may have paid off, as she and her ex-husband no longer had to worry about downsizing to the Sussex's old digs, Frogmore Cottage, which was offered as a compromise. In addition to Kate's sweet talk, Fergie's health was also said to play a factor in the decision.
A source told Page Six that after Fergie was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram, the 63-year-old underwent an eight-hour mastectomy procedure.
"She is resting at home," the insider said of Fergie. "It was major surgery."
While it remained unclear what further treatment she would need, the close pal noted that Fergie's daughter Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have practically moved from nearby Frogmore Cottage, where they lived with son August, 2, into Andrew's home to help care for their mother.
"She’s had lots of support, both her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are being very supportive, as is Andrew."
Fergie and Prince Andrew will remain close to Windsor Castle at the Royal Lodge, where Andrew has lived since 2003 when he signed a 74-year lease on the property.