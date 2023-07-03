Prince Andrew and Ex Fergie Escape Eviction From Royal Lodge After Begging Kate Middleton for Support

Another source echoed the claim that the divorced couple, who still lived together, turned to Kate in a last-ditch effort to stay in the lodge.

"There's no doubt Kate has the king's ear. He has a real soft spot for her, and Fergie's hoping that could be to her advantage," a courtier claimed. "Fergie and Andrew haven't got many allies in the family, but if they can secure Kate, that could really go a long way."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.