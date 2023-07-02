Brave Fergie's 8-hour Cancer Surgery: Duchess Underwent Gruelling Mastectomy That Was 'More Involved Than People Think'

A friend of the duchess described the surgery as "very long" and "more involved than people think." The friend added that Sarah is incredibly grateful to those who saved her life and feels fortunate to be alive.

Currently recovering at her home in Royal Lodge, Windsor, where she resides with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, Sarah has the full support of her family. Her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, has practically moved in to help care for her mother, while her sister, Princess Beatrice, is a frequent visitor and constantly in contact.