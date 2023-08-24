Disgraced Prince Andrew Determined to Win Back $3 Million-a-Year Armed Security
Disgraced Prince Andrew is on a mission to win back his high-end security detail after being stripped of his royal protection, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke of York was forced to embrace a striking contrast to his once taxpayer-funded $3 million security detail made up of armed police officers who accompanied him on all visits outside of Windsor, Berkshire, due to no longer being a senior royal in the wake of his settlement with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Those armed officers were replaced by private security officers only allowed to use tasers, it was revealed last fall. Andrew has been fighting for his cause, according to a sensational new report, and garnered the support of former Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Patel fired off an email to his brother King Charles' top aide, The Sun claimed, suggesting a review of his protection "could be something to consider" while addressing how Prince Harry also lost his security detail after stepping back from his senior duties.
He and wife Meghan's private security guards are not allowed to carry guns in the U.K. and his legal team had argued that he and his family needed that higher level of protection when visiting Britain, and he was willing to pay for it out-of-pocket.
Patel later apologized to Charles in a statement after her request regarding Andrew was leaked.
"The King will be deeply embarrassed by this — the issue is so controversial he won't go anywhere near it," royal expert Ingrid Seward sounded off.
"Her meddling was deeply unwise and deeply unfair on The King — and will damage Andrew's cause, not help it. And the bottom line remains, why should the public pay $3 million a year to protect a man who rarely leaves his home?" Seward questioned.
Buckingham Palace and the Home Office did not comment on the security matters.
"It is disappointing that this correspondence has been leaked into the public domain and I apologize to His Majesty for the embarrassment and difficulties the publishing of this correspondence has caused," Patel said in a statement.
The development came long after Andrew denied any wrongdoing in his case with Giuffre, but agreed to an out-of-court dollar figure in February 2022.
Insiders said in January that he is assembling a $12 million "war chest" to demand she retract her claims.