Prince Harry Ordered to Leave U.S. by Voters Furious He and Wife Meghan Have Weighed in on Presidential Election: 'You're Not Even a Citizen — F--- Off!'

They vowed not to endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

But now RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for speaking out about the upcoming race – and angry voters want them to leave the country.

The royal renegades, in a statement to mark National Voter Registration Day, said: "Voting is not just a right; it's a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.