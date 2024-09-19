Prince Harry Ordered to Leave U.S. by Voters Furious He and Wife Meghan Have Weighed in on Presidential Election: 'You're Not Even a Citizen — F--- Off!'
They vowed not to endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.
But now RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for speaking out about the upcoming race – and angry voters want them to leave the country.
The royal renegades, in a statement to mark National Voter Registration Day, said: "Voting is not just a right; it's a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.
"At the Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one's political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.
"By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."
Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, also invited their followers to "join us in this important effort" and volunteer to write letters to unregistered voters.
They added: "Together, let's make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America's future."
But the pair's voting initiative was met with immediate backlash – especially because the Duke of Sussex is not even a U.S. citizen.
One furious X user responded: "Harry you have no place involving yourself in American politics. #GoHomeHarry and straighten out your own business. Stay out of ours. We don't want to hear you!"
Another said: "This really, really p----- me off."
A third irritated X user scoffed: "He has absolutely no business getting involved in our country politics and also the royals do not get involved in politics at all!!"
The backlash didn't end there, and scores of other American voters rushed to social media to condemn Harry and his former actress wife for weighing in on the upcoming presidential election.
One person tweeted: "He needs to keep his damn mouth shut. He is NOT a citizen of the US."
Another charged: "Our government is messed up enough without the Spare and Duchess Do-Nothing getting involved! Go back to England."
A third person sneered: "Hey Harry, F--- OFF."
Harry and his wife, who moved to California in 2020 after turning their backs on the royal family and ditching their royal duties, came under fire at the time for seemingly backing Joe Biden, now 81, over Trump, now 78, for that year's presidential race.
The duke was accused of "poking his nose into the US election" and critics believed Harry and Markle were "telling Americans to vote against" then-President Trump.
Piers Morgan, 59, responded: "Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election and effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of the Royal Family."
Former Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker, 67, added: "I think it's appropriate for any private citizen to comment on the US election.
"The problem is that Harry has retained his HRH status and is not a private citizen but still a representative of this country."
Meanwhile, critics have now accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of "harvesting" votes for Vice President Harris, 59, to impress the "woke Hollywood elite".
Greg Swenson, who serves as chairman of the Republican movement in the UK, said: "They can't help themselves. By encouraging people to vote they are essentially ballot harvesting for Kamala.
"You don't have to say it. Like the man sitting in his car, alone, with a Covid mask on: you don't need a bumper sticker, we know who you voted for."
He continued: "Every move Harry and Meghan make is carefully orchestrated to keep them popular among their circle of elites.
"Most woke Hollywood elites are voting for Kamala – but I'm surprised they haven't outright endorsed her."
Swenson also doesn't believe an endorsement from Harry and Markle would "move the needle" for Harris.
He added: "I don't think they would move the needle – they are known as woke celebrities.
"I don't think there is any mystery regarding their views that are consistent with the progressive left. The voters who like Harry and Meghan would probably vote Kamala anyway.
"I don't think they would change anyone's vote."
