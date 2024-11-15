Jim Carrey's Older Sister Rita Dead 5 Years After Their Brother Passed Away — As her Husband Cries 'Goodbye My Friend' in Heartbreaking Tribute

Alex wrote on Facebook: "It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14 2024."

He went on to write they had "been together for 16 years" and tied the knot last July "in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted".

The post continued: "We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife.

"Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers."