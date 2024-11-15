Jim Carrey's Older Sister Rita Dead 5 Years After Their Brother Passed Away — As her Husband Cries 'Goodbye My Friend' in Heartbreaking Tribute
Jim Carrey's older sister Rita Carrey has passed away at age 68.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Rita's husband of 16 years, Alex, announced her death in a touching Facebook tribute post.
Rita's death comes just five years after the comedian's family lost his brother, John, who died aged 60 in 2019.
Alex wrote on Facebook: "It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14 2024."
He went on to write they had "been together for 16 years" and tied the knot last July "in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted".
The post continued: "We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife.
"Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers."
Rita's husband said Christmas was her "favorite holiday" before adding "actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity."
His post continued: "Family and Friends are invited to attend a candlelight vigil in Rita's memory on December 7 2024 on Heathcote Terrace in St. Catharines."
"Following the vigil everyone is encouraged to attend the Christmas on the Terrace public event in support of Gillian's place.
"Donations in Rita's memory can be made to Gillian’s place directly or at the event Non-perishable food, children’s clothing, toiletry items or unwrapped children's presents are encouraged."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Alex concluded his post with a touching sending off for his late wife, writing: "It's been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita.
"She filled everyone's heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman.
"Goodbye my lover. Goodbye my friend. Until we meet again. You really did have the Time of your life. Your bestest friend and husband Alex."
Rita was one of The Truman Show star's three siblings – including his late brother John and older sister Patricia.
According to her Facebook profile, where her husband posted the tribute, Rita was a radio show co-host and producer of The Peet & Reet Show. Rita was additionally listed as a songwriter and the lead singer of her band, The Rita Carrey Band.
She was born to parents Kathleen and Percy.
Following the death of his brother in 2019, Carrey dedicated his best-selling memoir, Memoirs and Misinformation, to John, who had suffered from a blood disorder since the age of four.
During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in 2020, Carrey explained he dedicated the book in John's memory because he "wanted to let the world know I had a very special brother".
Carrey said his brother battled the disorder "like a champion", adding: "He was on death's door from the time he was 4 years old until 60."
While reflecting on his brother's strength, Carrey said he also admired how fiercely John loved his family, saying: "He raised a beautiful family, and he created gorgeous, gorgeous opportunities and a beautiful aura around him and his family. He was a very dedicated father."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.