New Secret Service Scandal: Agent Fired for Taking Lover to Obama's Hawaii Home

The agent, known as "Dale", reportedly sent Dwanyen photographs of the Obamas' beachfront mansion before inviting her over while the former first family was out of town.

Dale first met Dwanyen during her vacation in Martha's Vineyard in 2022 and later extended the invitation to the Hawaii property.

Dwanyen claims the Secret Service agent told her no one would know about their rendezvous, saying: "If anything, I'm the one who could get in trouble."

She also said Dale wanted to fool around in the former first lady's bathroom, comparing it to the "mile-high club".