New Secret Service Scandal: Agent Fired for Taking Lover to Obama's Hawaii Home

Photo of Barack Obama and Secret Service agents
Source: MEGA

A Secret Service member brought his girlfriend to Barack Obama's Hawaiian home.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

An unnamed Secret Service agent has been dismissed from their duties after inviting their girlfriend to Barack Obama's Hawaii beach house.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the agent's girlfriend, Koryeah Dwanyen, described staying at the former president's home while the Obamas were away in her self-published memoir, Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma.

secret service scandal agent fired taking lover obamas hawaii home
Source: MEGA

Secret Service members are meant to protect government officials.

The agent, known as "Dale", reportedly sent Dwanyen photographs of the Obamas' beachfront mansion before inviting her over while the former first family was out of town.

Dale first met Dwanyen during her vacation in Martha's Vineyard in 2022 and later extended the invitation to the Hawaii property.

Dwanyen claims the Secret Service agent told her no one would know about their rendezvous, saying: "If anything, I'm the one who could get in trouble."

She also said Dale wanted to fool around in the former first lady's bathroom, comparing it to the "mile-high club".

secret service scandal agent fired taking lover obamas hawaii home
Source: MEGA

The Secret Service member was fired.

The agent allegedly shared confidential information with his girlfriend, including the Obamas' schedule and details about other public figures like Alicia Keys, Steven Spielberg and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Dwanyen said: "I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day (Michelle Obama) had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came."

He also supposedly shared background information on Pence, who he had allegedly been assigned to during the Trump Administration.

secret service scandal agent fired taking lover obamas hawaii home
Source: MEGA

Dwaynen claimed she had contacted the agent’s boss.

During a recent interview, Dwaynen claimed she had contacted the agent’s boss with concerns about “breaches of trust and of his job”, which led to her having a sit-down conversation with the Inspection Division of the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Secret Service released a statement and revealed they had conducted an investigation and, based on its findings, fired the agent in question.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said: "As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and, after a full investigation, terminated.

"Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees' trust and everything we stand for."

secret service scandal agent fired taking lover obamas hawaii home
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama's family have personal Secret Service protection.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Secret Service has had an internal shake-up after former Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in the wake of the assassination attempt on ex-President Donald Trump’s life.

The now-former Secret Service director also acknowledged it is one of the agency’s “foremost duties” to protect the country’s leaders – and she “fell short of that mission” in failing to protect Trump from a would-be assassin during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

President Joe Biden, 81, has since thanked Cheatle for her commitment to the agency.

