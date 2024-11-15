Home > Celebrity > Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani Reveals Why She Was Left 'Crushed' by Divorce — But Gushes She Was Given 'Second Chance at Life' by Blake Shelton Source: MEGA Stefani opened up about how impactful her divorce was, and how Shelton gave her a 'second chance'. By: Bryan Brunati Nov. 15 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Gwen Stefani was left to pick up the pieces following her divorce from her now ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. RadarOnline.com can reveal just how much the No Doubt singer thanks her current husband, Blake Shelton, for helping her find her footing again after her brutal split.

Source: MEGA Stefani admits her life following her divorce from ex Gavin Rossdale was a 'catastrophe'.

Stefani, who dropped her new album Bouquet on Friday, revealed what exactly led her to focus on flowers as the title of her project. She shared: "Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life, because when my family fell apart it was a catastrophe. How do you pick yourself up from that?" The hitmaker was married to Rossdale, the Bush frontman, from 2002 to 2015, and they welcomed three sons: Kingston, 18; Zuma, 16; and Apollo, 10.

Source: MEGA The No Doubt singer married Blake Shelton years after her split.

The 55-year-old, speaking to The Guardian, continued: "God put this other person there to love me. I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening. We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived." She added: "I wrote the song Purple Irises about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it." While Stefani has yet to confirm it, some fans believe her track Somebody Else's on the new album is possibly about Rossdale, 59, himself.

She sings: "I don't know what a heart like mine was doin' in a love like that... I don't know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true." The track continues: "You're somebody else's / And it doesn't even break my heart / You're somebody else's / And I pray for them, whoever they are. "Everyday with you is rock bottom / Leavin' you saved me, my God / Look at me blossom / You're somebody else's problem." Throughout the song, the singer seemingly refers to her unnamed ex as "fake" and even said "you're dead to me" at one point.

Source: MEGA Stefani and Rossdale split in 2015, welcoming three kids during their marriage.

Stefani shared that she understands she puts "a lot out there" with Bouquet, and while she wants to protect her kids, she felt she had a duty to share her truth with her fans. She explained to People: "... I feel like it's my responsibility, whether I have children or not children, to share that. It's a gift to me that I'm sharing with people. And I definitely think that there's certain songs that they don't mean the same thing to me as they would mean to somebody else, because nobody's in my brain or in my heart or in my soul. They're going to have a different experience through the song."

Source: MEGA Stefani and Rossdale reportedly do not co-parent well.

Following Stefani's split from Rossdale, she met Shelton while working together on The Voice. The couple tied the knot in July 2021. Despite years since their split, Rossdale is apparently still feeling the heartbreak, as a source claimed earlier this year: "Gavin is still stewing over the breakup, so he likes to stir the pot whenever he can..." The insider added: "Gwen doesn't even like doing the kids handoff with him, because Gavin will say something obnoxious or act weird. That's why Blake tags along sometimes, because Gwen doesn't feel comfortable going alone." When previously asked his best "co-parenting advice", the rocker reportedly said, "None".