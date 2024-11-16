David Lynch's Dying Days: 'Twin Peaks' Director, 78, Admits He Can 'Barely Walk Across a Room' Amid Lung Disease Battle — As He Urges Smokers to Quit
Twin Peaks director David Lynch has said he "can hardly walk across a room" as he battles emphysema.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old filmmaker claimed he needs supplemental oxygen for most activities and compares it to "walking around with a plastic bag around your head".
Lynch, known for arthouse films like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 due to his smoking habit that started at the young age of eight.
The news about Lynch's health condition was revealed by himself in various interviews and statements, including one at the AFI Conservatory's celebration in Beverly Hills in 2019.
Despite enjoying smoking, Lynch realized the severity of his situation in 2020 and decided to quit with the help of meditation.
In his own words, Lynch expressed mixed feelings about his smoking habit, taking to X to write: "Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.
"I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently, I had many tests, and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema.
"I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern."
Despite his health struggles, the filmmaker has not completely ruled out the possibility of returning to directing in the future.
In an August interview with Sight & Sound, Lynch said: "I like to be amongst the things and get ideas there. But I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Despite its health concerns, Lynch said he doesn't regret smoking.
He told People: "It was important to me. I wish what every addict wishes for: that what we love is good for us.
"I loved the smell of tobacco, the taste of tobacco. I loved lighting cigarettes. It was part of being a painter and a filmmaker for me."
Lynch's previous projects, including iconic cult classic films like Eraserhead and The Elephant Man, have left a lasting impact on the world of cinema.
His most recent major project before his health issues was the revival of his series Twin Peaks: The Return for Showtime in 2017.
The show was a continuation of his original series, which ran from 1990 to 1991, and the 1992 prequel feature film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.