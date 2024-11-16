David Lynch's Dying Days: 'Twin Peaks' Director, 78, Admits He Can 'Barely Walk Across a Room' Amid Lung Disease Battle — As He Urges Smokers to Quit

In his own words, Lynch expressed mixed feelings about his smoking habit, taking to X to write: "Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.

"I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently, I had many tests, and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema.

"I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern."

Despite his health struggles, the filmmaker has not completely ruled out the possibility of returning to directing in the future.

In an August interview with Sight & Sound, Lynch said: "I like to be amongst the things and get ideas there. But I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it."