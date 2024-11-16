Prosecutors Accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of Using His Family and Recent 55th Birthday Celebration to Manipulate Potential Jury Members

According to the prosecutors, this calculated move to influence public opinion is just one of the reasons why Diddy should remain in detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) while awaiting trial on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The prosecutors claimed the Show Me Your Soul rapper presents a flight risk due to his substantial financial resources and poses a danger to the public because of his alleged history of violence.

They also claimed Diddy has been actively trying to reach out to potential witnesses and abuse victims to influence their testimonies against him.