Jake Paul Sparked Security Scare Over Pigeon Mike Tyson Threatened to Feed to His Falcon — After YouTuber, 27, Defeated Iron Mike, 58, in 'Joke' Boxing Match

The YouTube influencer-turned-boxer brought the pigeon, Richard, in his car ahead of his landmark fight against Tyson and even kept the bird in his locker room as he prepared to enter the ring.

After Paul gave him the pigeon, Tyson said he would feed the small bird to his pet falcon. This led to security taking the bird from the former heavyweight champion.

Paul became anxious and worried Tyson or a member of his team had stolen the bird, and he wanted to see Richard after claiming the victory.

A team of security officials went on a frantic search in a chaotic backstage scene.