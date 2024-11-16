Jake Paul Sparked Security Scare Over Pigeon Mike Tyson Threatened to Feed to His Falcon — After YouTuber, 27, Defeated Iron Mike, 58, in 'Joke' Boxing Match
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson sent the AT&T stadium's security on a wild goose chase after their blockbuster Netflix fight in Arlington, Texas.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Paul had planned to gift Tyson a pigeon in a face-off before the fight, causing a massive stir behind the scenes.
The YouTube influencer-turned-boxer brought the pigeon, Richard, in his car ahead of his landmark fight against Tyson and even kept the bird in his locker room as he prepared to enter the ring.
After Paul gave him the pigeon, Tyson said he would feed the small bird to his pet falcon. This led to security taking the bird from the former heavyweight champion.
Paul became anxious and worried Tyson or a member of his team had stolen the bird, and he wanted to see Richard after claiming the victory.
A team of security officials went on a frantic search in a chaotic backstage scene.
On Friday, November 15, Paul took to Instagram and told his 28 million followers: "Everyone wants an update on my new pigeon that Mike Tyson denied. Richard here is doing absolutely amazing, he's thriving, and he's having the best time. I can't believe Mike Tyson let you go."
Paul won an eight-round unanimous decision over Tyson as the hits didn't match the hype in a fight between the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former heavyweight champion in his first sanctioned pro match in almost 20 years.
The fight wasn't close on the judge's cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.
However, after the fight, Paul praised the 58-year-old boxing legend, telling the crowd: "Let's give it up for Mike.
"He's the greatest to ever do it. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him."
Several viewers took to X to call out the fight, claiming it was rigged in Paul's favor from the very start.
One viewer shared a clip from early on in the fight showing Tyson landing a massive blow to the influencer's chin and wrote: "This was the moment Tyson realized he had to pull his punches or else he wasn't going to get paid."
Another X user commented: "I don't give a s--- what anyone says. Someone got into Mike's ear and told him not to kill Jake. Jake was gassed after round 2. Mike wasn't breathing heavy."
A third person shared: "I don't buy it. They whispered in each other's ear multiple times and after round two Mike didn't even attempt to throw a single haymaker."
