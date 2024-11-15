Your tip
Wild Scenes at Tyson-Paul Weigh-In: Iron Mike, 58, Slaps 27-Year-Old Challenger Jake… As He Calls Reporter 'Dumba**!'

Composite picture of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Instagram/Mega

Mike Tyson lashed out at Jake Paul during during chaotic weigh-in ahead of big fight.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 8:06 a.m. ET

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul as their pre-fight weigh-in descended into chaos.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former World Heavyweight Champion, 58, reacted to the YouTuber's jibes by lashing out as the pair talked up Friday night's bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Tyson says he slapped Paul for stepping on his toes.

Security were forced to intervene as Paul, 27, laughed off Tyson's slap, saying he "didn't even feel it" before branding his veteran opponent an "angry little elf".

He then added: "I thought that was a cute slap buddy, but tomorrow you're gonna get knocked the f--k out. I’m f--king him up, I’m f--king him up. He hits like b---h. It's personal now. It's personal now. He must die."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paul called Tyson an 'angry little elf'.

When initially asked why he slapped Paul, Tyson said simply: "Talk is over."

But after being prompted to give a more detailed answer, he told the New York Post: "I was in my socks and he had on shoes.

"He stepped on my toe because he is a f---ng a--hole. I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose.

"I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The fight takes place in Texas on Friday night live on Netflix.

Asked if he will knock out Paul on Friday night tomorrow, Tyson said: "Yes!"

A representative for Tyson said his slap was in response to Paul's baiting of him.

Paul also caused further controversy at the weigh in, held at the Toyota Music Factory on Thursday, by calling a reporter a "dumb--s" for questioning his credibility as a boxer.

Dallas reporter Jacob Detamore asked: "Jake, you were just talking about your career and how it's grown and you've said in the past that you want to be taken seriously as a boxer, so if that is your goal, when can we expect you to start legitimate contending fighters in your given weight class?"

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paul also laid into reporter at weight-in who questioned his boxing pedigree.

Paul immediately recognized Detamore from a previous event and proceeded to tell him off, saying: "I think you're the same dumb--s from the other event.

"You asked that same dumb--s question."

Detamore confirmed it was him, adding: "I am that same guy, and you didn't answer the first time."

Paul hit back: "And you’re sitting here disrespecting Mike Tyson to his face once again.

"Do you not think that he's a serious boxer?"

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tyson postponed original fight after a medical scare during a plane flight.

Criticism has followed Paul throughout his boxing career.

Heading into Friday's fight, Paul boasts a record of 10-1 with seven knockouts.

A significant portion of his wins, however, have come from MMA fighters well past their prime.

His lone loss came at the hands of fellow professional boxer Tommy Fury.

Paul's weigh-in bust-up with Tyson will no doubt boost further interest in the fight, which will air live on Netflix.

Tyson is set to make around $20million for stepping back into the ring, while Paul claims he’s going to bank "$40m and knock out a legend."

The fight was originally scheduled for July but was delayed after Tyson suffered a medical scare on a flight between Miami and Los Angeles.

