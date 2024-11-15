Hollywood Hunk War! Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling 'Sharpening Knives' as they Both Vie to Be Lead Star of 'Ocean’s Eleven' Prequel
The war of the Hollywood Hunks is heating up as Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling — who have never had much time for each other — are sharpening their knives as they each vie to be the face of a planned Ocean's Eleven prequel.
Pitt, with a boost from his buddy George Clooney, is trying to regain control over the Ocean's series after learning a script was developed to reel in Gosling, 44, and his Barbie bombshell Margot Robbie as the new franchise leads, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Said a Hollywood movie source: "That was a bridge too far for Brad and his team.
"Copycats have always been a problem for Brad but after decades in the business, the stakes have never been higher than they are now."
Pitt, 60, has batted around the idea that he doesn't have a lot of movies left in him — but sources insisted the actual position of Team Pitt is that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Oscar winner is not done — especially when it comes to being Tinseltown's most bankable beefcake.
Said an insider: "Brad and Ryan have gotten along over the years, but now they're in a situation where Ryan is actively picking up roles that were offered to Brad first.
"That gets Brad's attention, especially when it happens multiple times.
"Sure, Brad and Ryan collaborated on The Big Short a decade ago, but that was a much less competitive time. The marketplace is dog-eat-dog now, and even Brad feels the need to step up his game against his imitators.
"Brad still gets offered the better scripts, and he wants to keep it that way!"
Meanwhile, Pitt was not a public cheerleader for the Barbie movie, even though he has worked with both Robbie and Gosling in the past.
Sources added Pitt was also riled when Gosling went and worked with his Bullet Train director, David Leitch, on The Fall Guy.
The informant said: "The movie may have flopped, but Brad's supporters say that's where Ryan became a full-blown Brad imitator.
"Brad is still more insecure about his stardom and his place in the pecking order than he lets on!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.