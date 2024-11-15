Hollywood Hunk War! Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling 'Sharpening Knives' as they Both Vie to Be Lead Star of 'Ocean’s Eleven' Prequel

The war of the Hollywood Hunks is heating up as Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling — who have never had much time for each other — are sharpening their knives as they each vie to be the face of a planned Ocean's Eleven prequel.

Pitt, with a boost from his buddy George Clooney, is trying to regain control over the Ocean's series after learning a script was developed to reel in Gosling, 44, and his Barbie bombshell Margot Robbie as the new franchise leads, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said a Hollywood movie source: "That was a bridge too far for Brad and his team.

"Copycats have always been a problem for Brad but after decades in the business, the stakes have never been higher than they are now."