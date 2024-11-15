Angry Alec Baldwin 'Loving Having Don Lemon in His Corner' as He Charts Comeback After 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy

Aggrieved Alec Baldwin is excited to have Don Lemon in his corner and sees him as the perfect ally to help him settle scores with people who've been rubbing salt in his wounds for years.

The former 30 Rock star has been hell-bent on putting his life back together after his involuntary manslaughter charges in the accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were dropped – and the former CNN anchor, 58, is helping him do just that, sources told RadarOnline.com.