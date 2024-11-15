Angry Alec Baldwin 'Loving Having Don Lemon in His Corner' as He Charts Comeback After 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy
Aggrieved Alec Baldwin is excited to have Don Lemon in his corner and sees him as the perfect ally to help him settle scores with people who've been rubbing salt in his wounds for years.
The former 30 Rock star has been hell-bent on putting his life back together after his involuntary manslaughter charges in the accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were dropped – and the former CNN anchor, 58, is helping him do just that, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Said a source: "Alec can't stop raving about Don. He considers him a best friend.
"Truth is, there are a lot of folks who've tried to take Alec down, but Don he feels he can count on and confide in.
"Don isn't exactly top of the pile of the most influential people, and he did whine a lot about getting fired from CNN, but Alec considers him someone he can hit up for favors. Don knows plenty of people and can open doors for Alec."
The 66-year-old actor and his wife, Hilaria, 40, were among the guests at Lemon's celeb-studded wedding in April to longtime partner Tim Malone.
Said a source close to the situation: "Don has always managed to weasel his way into the Hamptons parties regardless of whether people like him or not, and Alec believes Don's friendship and support can lead to bigger, better things ahead now that the exhausting trial is well and truly behind him."
