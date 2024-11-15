Your tip
Miffed Martha Stewart’s 'Blood Secretly Boiling' Over Dolly Parton Muscling in on Home Cooking Business: 'She Thinks She Should Step Away From the Stove!'

Martha Stewart’s 'blood is boiling' as Dolly Parton joins the home cooking industry, feeling she should step back.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Martha Stewart might play nice with Dolly Parton in public — but sources dished that behind the scenes, the domestic diva gripes the country star hasn't a clue about cooking and should step away from the stove "before her makeup melts."

Stewart, 83, is too two-faced to tell Parton what she really thinks, and that Parton is too kind to believe anyone would feel that way, according to sources who spoke to RadarOnline.com.

Parton, 78, and her sister Rachel Parton George recently released the cookbook Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food.

Stewart even had the pair on her podcast, where the lifestyle mogul fawned over them, but insiders said it was all an act.

Said the source: "It had to have killed Martha to kiss up to Dolly like that.

"Dolly probably can't imagine someone would be that petty – but everyone else knows Martha is extremely territorial and protective of her brand."

Sources said Stewart is fed up with "amateurs" waltzing in — including Gwyneth Paltrow — and trying to sit on the culinary queen throne.

Said a pal: "Now Dolly is invading her space and she thinks it's a joke.

"Martha's been mixing Ingredients for decades and doesn't take kindly to Dolly pushing her biscuits and shortcake."

Dolly doesn't have the gift, in Stewart's opinion.

Said the informant: "But Dolly's going to make tons of money on her new cookbook just because of who she is – and that bothers Martha to no end!"

