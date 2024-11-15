Miffed Martha Stewart’s 'Blood Secretly Boiling' Over Dolly Parton Muscling in on Home Cooking Business: 'She Thinks She Should Step Away From the Stove!'

Martha Stewart might play nice with Dolly Parton in public — but sources dished that behind the scenes, the domestic diva gripes the country star hasn't a clue about cooking and should step away from the stove "before her makeup melts."

Stewart, 83, is too two-faced to tell Parton what she really thinks, and that Parton is too kind to believe anyone would feel that way, according to sources who spoke to RadarOnline.com.

Parton, 78, and her sister Rachel Parton George recently released the cookbook Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food.