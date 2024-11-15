La Toya Jackson 'Wasting Away' After Losing 25Lbs Following Beloved Brother Tito’s Death: 'There Doesn’t Seem to Be an End in Sight to Her Weight Loss'
The sister of pop star Michael Jackson has turned scary skinny after shedding pounds too fast, leaving friends and family fearing she's wrecked her health and set to follow her brother Tito to the grave.
A medical expert warned if 68-year-old LaToya drops too low, she might have to be led by a tube to save her life!
Since Tito died at 70 of a sudden heart attack on September 15 in Gallup, N.M., "La Toya has been losing weight drastically, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight", according to a close pal.
"Family and friends are very worried, and fear she'll be the next Jackson family member to go."
The source estimated the 5-foot-4 star, who once weighed about 124 pounds, dropped 25 pounds and looks "emaciated".
The insider added: "Her clothes have to be altered as La Toya is slipping below a size 00!
“Generally that size is for young girls. La Toya looks weak and unhealthy. Her friends are concerned she could die of anorexia!"
The pal also reported La Toya is stressed from losing Tito.
"She was with him in Germany right before his shocking death," said another source.
She's also reportedly grown very close to German 38-year-old real estate agent Marcel Remus.
"She's crazy about him and he's trying to look after her, but it's difficult when she lives in Los Angeles and he's in Germany," noted the source.
La Toya also worries about losing her mother, Katherine, who is very frail at 94 years old.
Life span expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin said sudden weight loss "causes the body to burn its own tissues for energy until they destroy their own organs and go into kidney failure, heart failure, brain failure, or a general body shutdown."
He added if she gets too low, she “may need hospitalization or even a tube inserted through the skin into the stomach to force feed."
Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, said La Toya's weight loss could be a "misguided way to look younger" and warned "anorexia is a state of malnutrition and distorted self-image and both aspects need to be addressed as soon as possible!"
