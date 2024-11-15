September Sports Betting Handle Up Nearly 10% Year On Year

Colorado is home to more than 30 land-based casinos and legalized sports betting, both retail and online, in 2019. The state has also raised maximum bets at casinos, before completely abolishing maximum bet limits. Despite the legalization of sports wagering, the state has yet to regulate online casinos. Luckily, those looking for casino sites in Colorado are free to use offshore alternatives. These casinos, which are regulated overseas, offer anonymity and privacy through crypto payments, according to iGaming expert Gavin Beech.

Sports betting was legalized in 2019. Proposition DD was narrowly passed by 51.4% to 48.6% in a public vote. In May 2020, the first sports betting companies launched in the state. Offline sports betting opportunities were initially limited by lockdowns, but online sports betting took up the reigns.