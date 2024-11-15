Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Could be Hit By Movie Break-Up Curse Like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman' After Being Cast Together in Christopher Nolan’s New Epic

Spider-man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are fast becoming Hollywood's hottest power couple and that could see them get burned.

The A-list pair met while filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and are now rumored to be starring together in director Christopher Nolan's next film, RadarOnline can reveal.

And Zendaya has described working with her boyfriend Holland as "strangely comfortable".

But there was once a time when Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of Hollywood's major power couples. Married for 11 years, the couple met as two of the industry's bright young stars and would collaborate three times over the course of their relationship.