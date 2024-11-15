Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Could be Hit By Movie Break-Up Curse Like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman' After Being Cast Together in Christopher Nolan’s New Epic
Spider-man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are fast becoming Hollywood's hottest power couple and that could see them get burned.
The A-list pair met while filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and are now rumored to be starring together in director Christopher Nolan's next film, RadarOnline can reveal.
And Zendaya has described working with her boyfriend Holland as "strangely comfortable".
But there was once a time when Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of Hollywood's major power couples. Married for 11 years, the couple met as two of the industry's bright young stars and would collaborate three times over the course of their relationship.
Their relationship would go on to cause intrigue over the years, from their intense working relationship and fertility issues, to their two adopted children and eventual divorce in 2001.
Kidman and Cruise met while filming Days of Thunder in 1990 and worked together for the third and final time in Stanley Kubrick's controversial final film Eyes Wide Shut.
A source revealed: "They were the only show in town until things went toxic and the wheels fell off their relationship. Working, together and living together in the movie industry is very intense and its not for everyone because it kills people's love...just ask Tom and Nicole.
"If Nolan is as intense as Kubrick was with Cruise and Kidman on the set of Eyes Wide Shut, they could end up busting up the same way."
Holland and his squeeze are penned in for Nolan's secretive new flick, which Universal Pictures will release in 2026.
Nolan’s latest comes with even less plot or logline details than usual for the highly secretive filmmaker. Various theoretical, even divergent, details been posited regarding the project like a period vampire thriller or a helicopter action flick.
And Zendaya gushed about working with Holland: "You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside.
"I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does.
"He always gives things 1,000%, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.
She added: "It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."
Zendaya, 28, rose to fame on the Disney Channel and has since starred in Dune, Challengers, Malcolm & Marie and the TV series Euphoria.
Holland, also 28, played the lead role in Billy Elliot the Musical in London's West End as a child, and has since appeared in Uncharted, Cherry and The Devil All The Time.
His role as Spider-Man saw him star in three of the superhero films alongside Zendaya, as well as other appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
And she said of her work: "I feel like the right parts find you in the same way you find them. Sometimes you might be developing something and it just falls through. I remember many years ago, there was a project I was working on that fell through. We were supposed to shoot, and then a month before, it fell apart. And then I got this script for Euphoria, and that ended up shooting in its slot. I was like, 'Oh my God, thank God that movie fell apart!' But at the time we were like, 'Sh*t.'
"There was really a reason for all of it. I try to go with my feelings. Honestly, it’s really hard to get me to finish a script, because I get sidetracked really easily. When something can make me read it to the end and keeps me engaged, then I know that it’s something that I want to do."
