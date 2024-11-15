Suge Knight Opens Up About 'Uncomfortable' Relationship Between 'Diddy', Snoop Dogg, and Usher — as He Talks of Rappers' 'Secret Society'

Music mogul Suge Knight has revealed concerning details about Sean "Diddy" Combs' close relationships with icons Usher and Snoop Dogg and that rappers had a 'secret society'.

The Death Row Records founder described Combs' and Snoop’s bond as "closer than close" and suggested it involved moments that he found "uncomfortable", RadarOnline can reveal.

Rape rap-haunted Combs, who faces a slew of serious charges, is set to begin his trial on May 5, 2025.

During his conversation with Michael Franzese this week, Knight said it was his belief that Combs, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre were members of a "secret society".