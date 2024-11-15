Suge Knight Opens Up About 'Uncomfortable' Relationship Between 'Diddy', Snoop Dogg, and Usher — as He Talks of Rappers' 'Secret Society'
Music mogul Suge Knight has revealed concerning details about Sean "Diddy" Combs' close relationships with icons Usher and Snoop Dogg and that rappers had a 'secret society'.
The Death Row Records founder described Combs' and Snoop’s bond as "closer than close" and suggested it involved moments that he found "uncomfortable", RadarOnline can reveal.
Rape rap-haunted Combs, who faces a slew of serious charges, is set to begin his trial on May 5, 2025.
During his conversation with Michael Franzese this week, Knight said it was his belief that Combs, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre were members of a "secret society".
"Then Puffy and Snoop became besties. Every time you see one, you see the other one," adding that the duo even painted their nails together, which he found unusual,
He said: "Next thing you know, they start painting they fingernails. Didn’t make sense."
Knight also claimed in the interview that Combs had inappropriate interactions with Usher, fueling speculation about Combs’ influence on the star.
This comes as an old interview Usher gave on The Howard Stern Show resurfaced, in which he spoke of witnessing "wild" experiences while under Combs’ mentorship in his teens.
Usher commented: "I got a chance to see some things…it was pretty wild."
Speculation about Usher’s relationship with Combs has circulated online since the latter’s arrest, with some suggesting that Usher was exposed to harm through his association with Combs.
At the age of 13, Usher moved to New York City to live with Combs, where he joined Combs' Puffy Flavor Camp and was mentored by the producer. As allegations against Combs surfaced, the 2016 Stern interview with Usher resurfaced, drawing attention.
As the discussion around Usher and his association with Combs grew, Usher deleted all tweets from his X account. Official sources have not confirmed if this action was related to Combs' ongoing legal issues.
Knight also brought up Combs’ interactions with Justin Bieber, alleging that Combs and his associates exploited Bieber.
He stated, “This wouldn’t have happened if Justin Bieber came from a wealthy family. Justin Bieber pretty much came from a poor family but the young man was so talented that he could have been bigger than Michael Jackson… no grown man must be doing drugs and drinking with kids."
Combs denies all charges stacked against him – but his arrest comes after his Los Angeles home was raided in March, where officers reportedly seized supplies that were intended for one of his infamous, crime-ridden orgies.
The fallen star, 54, has been denied bail of $50 million and is in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges as dozens of new allegations mount up against him.
Earlier this month he was accused of raping an impressionable 10-year-old after spiking his soda drink with a powerful sedative.
The youngster met the mogul to discuss his dreams of making it big in the music world.
The latest of nearly a dozen lawsuits to come from Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee detailed the drugging and assaulting of the ambitious youth in a Man.
Combs' lawyers denied the claim and accused the plaintiff's lawyer Mr Buzbee, who also represents accusers in earlier lawsuits, of seeking publicity.
"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process," an emailed statement said. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."
