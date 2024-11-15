Renée Zellweger’s Romance With Ant Anstead 'Turning into Car Crash' Amid His Supercar Firm’s Lawsuits and Bankruptcy Chaos
Renée Zellweger's relationship with boyfriend Ant Anstead may seem perfect from the outside but there's plenty of drama brewing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple's romance has hit a roadblock as his supercar company is drowning in lawsuits amid a recent bankruptcy.
An insider shared: "Renee's putting a brave face on it all, but this has set off some big red flags and all her friends, and her business team, are concerned."
They added: "Renee's track record with men hasn't exactly been perfect but the worst part about all this is that she was completely blindsided by it."
At least four clients have filed lawsuits against Anstead and his Radford Motors co-founders in the last year, as they're being accused of fraud and misrepresentation, and of taking customers' money but not producing a car.
The company is also accused of refusing to hand over refunds to the raging customers. Anstead, who launched the company in 2020, is being accused of taking as much as $1.1million from some customers before the company filed for bankruptcy in October.
The same source shared to Woman's Day: "Renee doesn't need this in her life - she's got another 'Bridget' movie to start promoting soon and the last thing she needs is for her work to be overshadowed yet again by her disastrous love life."
The insider added: "It's devastating for her to have her friends warn her about Ant. She truly does adore him."
The pair began dating in 2021 following a long streak of failed relationships for Zellweger including an annulled marriage to country singer Kenny Chesney.
The actress had seemed elated in her new relationship with Anstead but the tide may be turning.
The source shared: "She loves everything about him - she adores his kids, his jokes, his manners... she's been absolutely on a path to the altar with this man," however, the actress' friends are hoping she treads lightly especially with her close to $140million net worth.
The insider explained: "This is no small deal - there's a huge amount of money being claimed in this suit and it makes Ant out to be some sleazy car salesman."
Zellweger has a lit of A-listers to her dating resume including Jim Carrey, The White Stripes' Jack White, and even Bradley Cooper.
She and Cooper worked together in the 2006 horror film Case 39. They reportedly started dating in 2009 and lived together for a year before the release of their delayed film in 2010.
The A Star Is Born director said in a September 2010 interview that he just loved Zellweger and loved acting with her. Despite the kind words, the pair parted ways in 2011.
"I can’t say enough about her,” Cooper added at the time.
Nine years of their breakup, the former couple reunited at the Academy Awards and were photographed talking with their heads close together during the ceremony.
