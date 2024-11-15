Renée Zellweger’s Romance With Ant Anstead 'Turning into Car Crash' Amid His Supercar Firm’s Lawsuits and Bankruptcy Chaos

An insider shared: "Renee's putting a brave face on it all, but this has set off some big red flags and all her friends, and her business team, are concerned."

They added: "Renee's track record with men hasn't exactly been perfect but the worst part about all this is that she was completely blindsided by it."

At least four clients have filed lawsuits against Anstead and his Radford Motors co-founders in the last year, as they're being accused of fraud and misrepresentation, and of taking customers' money but not producing a car.