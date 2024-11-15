Dave Coulier's Cancer Diagnosis Sparks Flood of Support from Celeb Pals Including John Stamos: 'I’ll Be With You Through it All'
Dave Coulier's cancer diagnosis has sparked a wave of support from his celebrity pals.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after Coulier announced he was diagnosed with cancer in October, his longtime Full House co-star and close friend John Stamos took to Instagram to offer his support and encouragement.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Coulier, 65, revealed he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma after an upper respiratory infection caused severe lymph node swelling.
Soon after Coulier's diagnosis made headlines, Stamos, 61, shared a series of photographs with his former co-star as he vowed to support him through his cancer battle.
The photos featured intimate moments of best friends together over the years, including snaps of the duo making silly faces at dinner and a mirror selfie Stomas captured while Coulier was shaving his face.
Stamos caption the Instagram post: "My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all."
Fans quickly flooded the post's comment section with well wishes.
One follower wrote: "These relationships that start at work and end up being LIFE LONG friendships are extremely rare.. and quite beautiful. Love the brotherhood between you guys!!"
Another chimed in, "He has a great support team and Bob watching over him! He’s got this!" in reference to the pair's late co-star, Bob Saget.
Coulier broke the news of his cancer battle in an interview with People.
He recalled receiving the devastating news after undergoing a series of tests recommended by his doctor: "Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive.'
"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming."
The Full House star added: "This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."
After receiving his diagnosis, Coulier said he called his wife Melissa Bring, as well as friends in the medical field.
Together, they vowed to treat his condition "head on".
He said: "We all kind of put our heads together and said, 'Okay, where are we going?' And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this."
Two weeks later he began chemotherapy and shaved his head in what he described as a "preemptive strike".
He further discussed the importance of sharing his diagnosis on an episode of his podcast, Full House Rewind with Marla Sokoloff.
Coulier explained: "I started the podcast wearing a hat, and I said, I've always been a man of many hats, but this hat has special significance because a couple of weeks ago, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
"That was really a conscious decision of, I'm going to meet this head-on, and I want people to know it's my life. I'm not going to try and hide anything.
"I would rather talk about it and open the discussion and inspire people."
