Dave Coulier's Cancer Diagnosis Sparks Flood of Support from Celeb Pals Including John Stamos: 'I’ll Be With You Through it All'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Coulier, 65, revealed he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma after an upper respiratory infection caused severe lymph node swelling.

Soon after Coulier's diagnosis made headlines, Stamos, 61, shared a series of photographs with his former co-star as he vowed to support him through his cancer battle.

The photos featured intimate moments of best friends together over the years, including snaps of the duo making silly faces at dinner and a mirror selfie Stomas captured while Coulier was shaving his face.