Jessica Simpson's Husband Eric Johnson Ditches Wedding Ring Just Days after Singer Hinted Marriage is Over — Following Couple's 'Trial Separation'
Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson has ditched his wedding ring — just days after the singer hinted the marriage is over.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed how the "With You" singer and the former NFL star were headed for a divorce after their "trial separation."
As seen in photos published on Thursday, November 14, Johnson, 45, was photographed earlier in the week walking around Los Angeles without his wedding band.
Simpson also added fuel to the rumors earlier this week when she posed for a new fashion shoot without her wedding band.
She captioned the post: "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Fans quickly took to the comments section to question her marital status.
One user asked: "Is this J Simp saying she’s single?"
Another replied, "I think her photos have been saying that for months."
A third wrote: "Yep, called this a while ago. We love you. Stay strong."
However, one user did come to Johnson's defense and wrote: "If it is a breakup post…remember…your husband was there for you and stood by your side during your darkest days."
The Dukes of Hazzard star has been going out without her wedding band for months.
The couple was last spotted together in June for their daughter Birdie's graduation from kindergarten.
They also share two other children — Maxwell, 12, and son Ace, 11.
In September, Simpson shared a handful of photos of their kids' first day of school — without Johnson or her wedding ring in sight.
- Jessica Simpson RIPS Off Wedding Ring and Hints Marriage is Over... 2 Weeks After We Revealed Her 'Trial Separation' From Eric Johnson
- Jessica Simpson’s ‘Erratic’ Behavior Driving Husband Eric Johnson ‘Round The Bend’ — Sparking ‘Trial Separation’
- Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Hits Rocky Patch as Couple Live 'Separate Lives': Report
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings, and Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance.
"Everyone's wondering how long they can go on like this."
We previously reported the couple has been living mostly separate lives for nearly a year.
The couple tied the knot in 2014 after welcoming their two oldest children.
During their marriage, the couple dealt with Simpson's brutal alcohol addiction, followed by her sobriety journey.
In August 2024, Simpson shut down rumors that she was boozing again after fan speculation.
The singer wrote: “I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family. Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”
Jessica and Eric have not officially commented on their current relationship status despite the ongoing rumors.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.