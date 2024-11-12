Jessica Simpson RIPS Off Wedding Ring and Hints Marriage is Over... 2 Weeks After We Revealed Her 'Trial Separation' From Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson has ditched her wedding ring, two weeks after her trial separation from husband Eric Johnson was revealed.
RadarOnline.com recently told how the singer and the ex-NFL star's ten-year marriage was heading for divorce due to Simpson's "erratic behaviour and high-flying ambitions".
And now the 44-year-old has given the clearest indication yet her relationship is over after posing for a new fashion shoot minus her wedding band.
She posted the sultry snaps on her Instagram alongside the cryptic caption: "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Her fans quickly took to the comments to react to her post, speculating on Simpson's marital status.
One admirer wrote: "Is this j simp saying she’s single?," while another replied, "I think her photos have been saying that for months."
Meanwhile, a third fan couldn't help but notice Simpson's recent Instagram posts have been missing her wedding ring.
The Dukes of Hazzard star has been going out without her marital bling over the past month.
The couple haven't been spotted together since they attended their daughter Birdie's graduation from kindergarten in June.
In addition to Birdie, five, the couple also share daughter Maxwell, 12, and son Ace, 11.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings, and Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance.
"Everyone's wondering how long they can go on like this."
We previously reported the pair have been living mostly separate lives for nearly a year.
The former pop princess spent months away from her hunky hubby, 47, while in Nashville, desperately trying to reignite her stagnant singing career.
Meanwhile, Johnson hasn't appeared on Simpson's Instagram page since April, and a source said he's distanced himself from her "for more than a year!"
A source said: "Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know.
"He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."
The retired tight end was once seen as a stabilizing force for Simpson after her acrimonious, headline-grabbing 2006 divorce from pop singer Nick Lachey.
They tied the knot in 2014, and friends have long credited Johnson for helping the ditzy blonde through a harrowing booze addiction she reportedly kicked in 2017.
But Simpson sparked relapse fears in 2022 when she appeared to be slurring her words in a video advertisement for Pottery Barn, and in her few public appearances in the past year, she sometimes seemed to be confused.
An insider added: "Eric's been dealing with a lot of Jessica's baggage for a long time.
"She'll be yelling for Joy one minute, then start crying and hide out in a bedroom for a day.
"They both really want what's best for their children, but as far as their marriage goes, you fear it's just a matter of time. Eric is at his breaking point."
