Jessica Simpson RIPS Off Wedding Ring and Hints Marriage is Over... 2 Weeks After We Revealed Her 'Trial Separation' From Eric Johnson

RadarOnline.com recently told how the singer and the ex-NFL star's ten-year marriage was heading for divorce due to Simpson's "erratic behaviour and high-flying ambitions" .

Jessica Simpson has ditched her wedding ring, two weeks after her trial separation from husband Eric Johnson was revealed.

Simpson's marriage has been on the rocks for months.

And now the 44-year-old has given the clearest indication yet her relationship is over after posing for a new fashion shoot minus her wedding band.

She posted the sultry snaps on her Instagram alongside the cryptic caption: "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Her fans quickly took to the comments to react to her post, speculating on Simpson's marital status.