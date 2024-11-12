Your tip
'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes' Eldest Son 'Cannot Be Found' by Probation Officer After Avoiding Jail Over Fentanyl Arrest

Photo of Nene Leakes.
Source: MEGA; Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Bryant has not been in contact with his probation officer in months.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ oldest son has not been able to be located by his probation officer after avoiding jail time.

Bryson Bryant has not been in contact with his probation officer for months, a year after he was arrested on charges of felony drug possession and probation violation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

nene leakes not returning to real housewives of atlanta
Source: MEGA

As of October 3, Leakes' eldest son has still not been reached.

According to court documents, the 34-year-old son of the reality star's probation officer filed an affidavit as part of the criminal case.

Bryant's probation officer claimed he did not report in on August 14 and September 30 — plus, he did not answer his cell phone.

Besides sending a letter to Bryant's address listed, the probation officer also checked local jails and didn't see him listed as behind bars.

Back in May, Bryant pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer and prosecutors then dismissed the Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and was sentenced to 12 months probation — which included 40 hours of community service, random drug testing, banned from consuming alcohol or drug use and undergo an evaluation with possible treatment for substance abuse.

nene leakes bryson bryant arrest prosecutors felony drug charge demands evidence prosecutors child support
Source: GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Bryson spent several months in jail before being released on $6,100 bond.

Bryant was arrested in Georgia in July 2023 after police encountered the reality star's son late at night.

According to the police report, he told officers his name was Brentt Leakes — who is his younger brother.

The 34-year-old also claimed that he wasn't aware the substance he had in his possession was Fentanyl.

Bryant was kept in jail until October of that year for a probation violation in a separate case.

After being charged for the arrest in July 2023, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and eventually took the plea deal.

Just a few weeks after his July 2023 arrest, Leakes opened up about her son's struggles in an interview with People.

The RHOA star said: "He needs rehabilitation. He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction.

"He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

nene leakes not returning to real housewives of atlanta
Source: MEGA

Leakes explained that over the years she has 'spent so much money' on trying to get her son help.

The reality star continued: "As a mom just to watch it, my hands are tied. [There's] not much that I can do. For people who have had children or family members that have been on drugs, they know that they have to be ready. They have to simply be ready."

Leakes explained that over the years she has "spent so much money" on trying to get her son help, but it hasn't worked yet.

She added: "But I learned through counseling myself that he has to say, ‘I’m ready to go,’ not me making him go. So until Bryson is ready to make a change, [there’s] nothing I [can] do."

