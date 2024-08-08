Watch: ‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Bryant Screams and Give Brothers’ Name as Cops Arrest Him Over Fentanyl Possession
Newly obtained body cam footage shows Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant lying about his identity during his 2023 arrest.
RadarOnline.com reveals the 34-year-old tried to pass off as his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, after officers were called to a Gwinnett County neighborhood in Atlanta.
In the body cam footage, Bryant repeatedly asks the officers “What did I do”?
Soon after, Bryant was instructed to sit on the curb and was asked his first and last name – which was when Bryant supplied his little bro’s name instead.
However, Bryant’s attempt to pass off as his brother wasn’t quite accurate, as he told officers his birthday was February 20, 1999 – two days off from Brentt’s February 22 birthday.
Officers – who were called to the scene due to a “suspicious vehicle” – then discovered a white powdery substance in his Dodge Durango, which was later confirmed to be fentanyl.
As we previously reported, Leakes’ oldest son's real identity was soon discovered.
In addition to being charged with felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling, the police department tacked on a charge for giving a false name.
The RHOA alum spoke on her son’s arrest at the time, expressing her heartbreak for his struggles with addiction.
Leakes admitted she was feeling “numb” following his arrest because of her eldest son's long history with addiction.
- Fired: Kenya Moore is NOT Returning to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 After Oral Sex Poster Scandal
- Not So Peachy? 'RHOA' Newbie Brittany Eady Accused of Threatening Alum Kenya Moore During Shocking Confrontation — ‘I Have a Gun for B------ Like You’
- Kandi Burruss Announces 'RHOA' Departure During Grammys Red Carpet: 'I Decided I’m Not Coming Back This Year'
She confessed: “He needs rehabilitation”.
Continuing, the reality star said: “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”
Bryant spent nearly three months behind bars – namely due to a probation violation from a past charge – before being released on a $6,100 bond.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com
Last month, Bryant received sentencing for the fentanyl charge and was able to avoid any additional jail time.
Per court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bryant was hit with 12 months of probation and a $500 fine after reaching a plea deal.
He agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge of Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the felony charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
As another stipulation for avoiding more time behind bars, Bryant agreed to completing 40 hours of community service – which must be completed within 6 months of his probation.
Additionally, Bryant agreed to undergo alcohol and substance abuse treatment – and he was ordered not to use drugs or alcohol during his probation period.
Nene has not publicly responded to her son’s sentencing.