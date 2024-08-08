RHOBH’s Erika Jayne’s Ex Tom Girardi Can’t Even Remember What Year It is — as He Prepares for ‘Real Housewives’ Criminal Fraud ‘Trial of the Century’
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s ex Tom Girardi was ruled competent to stand trial in his criminal fraud case, but a recent health update regarding dementia appeared to suggest otherwise.
Robert Girardi, who was appointed as Tom’s conservator, claimed the once powerhouse attorney needs to be in a secured residential care facility based on a doctor’s evaluation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Court documents filed by Robert in April included two declarations from Dr. Helena Chui, who personally met with the defendant.
Chui first observed Tom on April 13, 2023. She noted the reality star’s ex displayed “major impairment” when it came to both short-term and long-term memory.
Tom – who once built a powerhouse law firm after taking on a California utility giant, which served as the inspiration for the Oscar-winning film Erin Brockovich – reportedly could not remember what day or year it was.
The physician also claimed Tom was unable to provide consent to medical treatment “because he or she is either (1) unable to respond knowingly and intelligently regarding medical treatment or (2) unable to participate in a treatment decision by means of a rational thought process, or both”.
When Chui met with Tom again on February 4, 2024, she stated his ability to recall the date and year did not improve. Tom was also said to struggle with remembering his “current life circumstances and his ability to reason logically”.
While Tom is still capable of feeding himself and getting out of bed, Chui said he displayed impairment when it came to dressing himself and personal hygiene.
Other daily tasks that Tom reportedly struggled with included shopping, preparing meals, housekeeping and taking medications. He could, however, still use the phone.
She recommended that it would be beneficial for Tom to be placed in a “restricted and secure facility”.
A hearing over the matter was scheduled for later this year.
Robert filed to become Tom’s conservator in 2021, citing his brother had been diagnosed with a major neurological disorder. Tom was diagnosed with dementia and early-onset Alzheimer’s. He had been moved into a senior care facility as well.
In February 2023, Tom was charged with five counts of wire fraud, though one of the charges was dismissed. He was accused of misappropriating client funds. Jayne filed for divorce in the wake of his fraud allegations. The pair had been married for 21 years.
State prosecutors told jurors this week that Tom used clients’ multi-million dollar settlements as his own “personal piggy bank”.
He was also accused of lying to clients about their settlement awards. In one incident involving a man who had been badly injured in a house explosion, Tom won a $53million settlement; however, he allegedly told his client that he had only won $7million.
Prosecutors alleged he used clients’ funds to cover the costs of his and Jayne’s extravagant lifestyle.
Defense attorneys have argued that Tom was unfit to stand trial, but prosecutors pushed back. A judge presiding over the case ruled in January that he was competent to stand trial.
