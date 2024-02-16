Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Bryson Bryant
Exclusive

NeNe Leakes’ Son Was Given Final Warning Over Alleged Unpaid Child Support Before Ex Sued Him: Source

nene leakes son bryson arrested fentanyl drugs car
Source: Mega; GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Bryson Bryant was sued for $30k in alleged unpaid child support.

By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bryson Bryant was reportedly given a final warning before the mother of his six-year-old son sued him for alleged unpaid child support. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Symone Davis was willing to keep the drama out of court, but NeNe Leakes' son "never responded" to her calls or texts.

Article continues below advertisement

This outlet broke the story — Symone, whose real name is Erin S. Davis, filed a lawsuit against Bryson, accusing him of failing to pay his court-ordered monthly child support after being legally declared their son Blaze's biological father in July 2020.

Bryson's ex said her payments were supposed to begin on August 1, 2020, and now the amount has inflated to $29,736.

bryson bryant son
Source: @OFFICIAL_BLAZEKAI/INSTAGRAM

A judge declared Bryson was Blaze's biological father in July 2020 and ordered him to pay $708 in monthly child support.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders shared that Symone was willing to work it out privately, but she allegedly never heard from Bryson. "She reached out one last time" before her lawyer filed the lawsuit, RadarOnline.com is told, but "he never responded."

"She tried to make it work out outside of the courts," one source spilled, adding, "They do not talk at all."

The lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's son was filed in Gwinnett County, GA, on February 2.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Symone doesn't just want the money she says she's owed, but she also wants Bryson to go to jail.

Article continues below advertisement
nene leakes son brysons arrest symone davis son reaction
Source: @LYFEOF_MO/INSTAGRAM

Symone Davis sued Bryson, claiming he owes almost $30k is support for their son.

In the documents, Bryson's ex claimed he's "able to perform" his child support obligations and his "refusal to do so is willful," which is why she demanded he be locked up.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Bryson Bryant
Article continues below advertisement

"The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court's Order," the lawsuit stated.

RadarOnline.com reached out to NeNe's reps for comment but we didn't hear back.

nene leakes son
Source: Gwinnett County Jail

NeNe's son was arrested for fentanyl possession in July 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Symone sued Bryson just months after he was arrested for fentanyl possession. Bryson was released from jail after posting a $6,100 bond that was broken down as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.

nene leakes says the rhoa cast needs some fresh blood
Source: MEGA

At the time of his arrest, Bryson claimed to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes.

Article continues below advertisement

NeNe's oldest son was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling in July 2023. He was later hit with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.