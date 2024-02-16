NeNe Leakes’ Son Was Given Final Warning Over Alleged Unpaid Child Support Before Ex Sued Him: Source
Bryson Bryant was reportedly given a final warning before the mother of his six-year-old son sued him for alleged unpaid child support. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Symone Davis was willing to keep the drama out of court, but NeNe Leakes' son "never responded" to her calls or texts.
This outlet broke the story — Symone, whose real name is Erin S. Davis, filed a lawsuit against Bryson, accusing him of failing to pay his court-ordered monthly child support after being legally declared their son Blaze's biological father in July 2020.
Bryson's ex said her payments were supposed to begin on August 1, 2020, and now the amount has inflated to $29,736.
Insiders shared that Symone was willing to work it out privately, but she allegedly never heard from Bryson. "She reached out one last time" before her lawyer filed the lawsuit, RadarOnline.com is told, but "he never responded."
"She tried to make it work out outside of the courts," one source spilled, adding, "They do not talk at all."
The lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's son was filed in Gwinnett County, GA, on February 2.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Symone doesn't just want the money she says she's owed, but she also wants Bryson to go to jail.
In the documents, Bryson's ex claimed he's "able to perform" his child support obligations and his "refusal to do so is willful," which is why she demanded he be locked up.
"The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court's Order," the lawsuit stated.
RadarOnline.com reached out to NeNe's reps for comment but we didn't hear back.
Symone sued Bryson just months after he was arrested for fentanyl possession. Bryson was released from jail after posting a $6,100 bond that was broken down as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.
NeNe's oldest son was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling in July 2023. He was later hit with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest.