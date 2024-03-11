NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge After Fentanyl Arrest
NeNe Leakes' oldest son is preparing to fight his felony drug charge. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Bryson Bryant entered a not-guilty plea for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for "loitering/prowling" in connection to his arrest last year.
Bryson also obtained legal representation to help him battle the matter in court.
"I, the undersigned attorney, hereby certify that I have been retained or appointed to represent the above-named defendant. I hereby waive formal arraignment, and ask the Court to enter a plea of not guilty as to the offense(s) charged," the documents filed in Georgia's Superior Court of Gwinnett County on March 4 read.
NeNe's son was arrested on July 3, 2023, for fentanyl possession. He was later hit with an additional charge of “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest, which he also pled not guilty to.
Bryson spent several months behind bars at Gwinnett County Jail.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bryson was released from jail on October 5 after posting a $6,100 bond that was broken down as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.
NeNe spoke out about Bryson's situation after his arrest.
"He needs rehabilitation," she said. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."
Her son's drug arrest isn't the only legal battle he's facing.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Bryson's ex, Symone Davis — whose real name is Erin — sued him for $30k in February over alleged unpaid child support for their son, Blaze.
Bryson was legally declared Blaze's biological father in July 2020 and was ordered by the court to send Symone monthly payments of $708, which was supposed to begin that August.
However, his ex alleged she never received a payment — and his total has ballooned to $29,736.
Sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Symone gave him before filing the lawsuit and was willing to keep the child support battle out of court.
"She reached out one last time but he never responded," an insider told RadarOnline.com. They also claimed Bryson has not seen his son since being released from jail.