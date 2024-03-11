Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > NeNe Leakes
Exclusive

NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge After Fentanyl Arrest

nene leakes son bryson arrested fentanyl drugs car
Source: MEGA; Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Bryson Bryant was arrested for Fentanyl possession in July.

By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

NeNe Leakes' oldest son is preparing to fight his felony drug charge. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Bryson Bryant entered a not-guilty plea for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for "loitering/prowling" in connection to his arrest last year.

Article continues below advertisement
nene leakes bryson bryant arrest prosecutors felony drug charge demands evidence prosecutors child support
Source: INSTAGRAM

NeNe's Leakes son pled not guilty to his charges.

Bryson also obtained legal representation to help him battle the matter in court.

"I, the undersigned attorney, hereby certify that I have been retained or appointed to represent the above-named defendant. I hereby waive formal arraignment, and ask the Court to enter a plea of not guilty as to the offense(s) charged," the documents filed in Georgia's Superior Court of Gwinnett County on March 4 read.

Article continues below advertisement

NeNe's son was arrested on July 3, 2023, for fentanyl possession. He was later hit with an additional charge of “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest, which he also pled not guilty to.

Bryson spent several months behind bars at Gwinnett County Jail.

nene leakes bryson bryant arrest prosecutors felony drug charge demands evidence prosecutors child support
Source: GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Bryson spent several months in jail before being released on $6,100 bond.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bryson was released from jail on October 5 after posting a $6,100 bond that was broken down as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

NeNe spoke out about Bryson's situation after his arrest.

"He needs rehabilitation," she said. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

MORE ON:
NeNe Leakes
Article continues below advertisement

Her son's drug arrest isn't the only legal battle he's facing.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Bryson's ex, Symone Davis — whose real name is Erin — sued him for $30k in February over alleged unpaid child support for their son, Blaze.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryson was legally declared Blaze's biological father in July 2020 and was ordered by the court to send Symone monthly payments of $708, which was supposed to begin that August.

However, his ex alleged she never received a payment — and his total has ballooned to $29,736.

nene leakes bryson bryant arrest prosecutors felony drug charge demands evidence prosecutors child support
Source: INSTAGRAM

Bryson was sued for $30k in alleged unpaid child support over his son, Blaze.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Symone gave him before filing the lawsuit and was willing to keep the child support battle out of court.

"She reached out one last time but he never responded," an insider told RadarOnline.com. They also claimed Bryson has not seen his son since being released from jail.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.