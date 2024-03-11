NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge After Fentanyl Arrest

NeNe Leakes ' oldest son is preparing to fight his felony drug charge. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Bryson Bryant entered a not-guilty plea for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for "loitering/prowling" in connection to his arrest last year.

Bryson also obtained legal representation to help him battle the matter in court.

"I, the undersigned attorney, hereby certify that I have been retained or appointed to represent the above-named defendant. I hereby waive formal arraignment, and ask the Court to enter a plea of not guilty as to the offense(s) charged," the documents filed in Georgia's Superior Court of Gwinnett County on March 4 read.