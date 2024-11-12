Superstitious Chris Martin 'Tortured by Fear He'll Die on the Road Like Buddy Holly' — And 'That Is Why He Has Ritual of Kissing Tarmac Before Flights'

Music legend Chris Martin is so terrified he'll lose his life in an airplane crash like the great Buddy Holly that he locks lips with the runway tarmac before boarding a flight.

The Coldplay icon carries out the unusual ritual before every plane ride, RadarOnline can reveal.

His latest runway pecking rite came this week when he shocked onlookers as he kissed the tarmac at Sydney Airport in Australia before boarding a private jet to Auckland, New Zealand.

Moments before he stepped onto the plane, the frontman, 47, got down on his hands and knees and pressed his lips to the ground.