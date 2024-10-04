Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Drew Barrymore Boasts She Shared 'Sexiest Smooch' With Chloë Sevigny In Bathroom — 11 Years After 'E.T.' Actress Came out as Bisexual

Composite photo of Drew Barrymore, Chloë Sevigny.

Drew Barrymore revealed she kissed Chloë Sevigny 11 years before she came out as bisexual.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Drew Barrymore and Chloë Sevigny have reminisced over a "sexy" kiss they shared in the 90s.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair opened up about exploring their sexuality together during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore, 49, kicked off their steamy story by sharing a "bonding" moment she had with Sevigny, 49, before their bathroom kiss.

drew barrymore chloe sevigny shared sexiest kiss years after coming out bisexual
Source: MEGA

Sevigny made a guest appearance on Barrymore's talk show.

The talk show host told her audience: "We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis Hotel.

We were getting together, we had a long dinner, we were talking about a story that I’m so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film that Chloë was not only in but got nominated for an Academy Award for called Boys Don’t Cry.

"That was a bond for us."

drew barrymore chloe sevingy
Source: @DREWBARRYMORESHOW/YOUTUBE

Barrymore revealed she and Sevigny kissed in a bathroom in the 90s.

As a cheeky lead up to revealing their kiss, Barrymore said she wanted "to turn our intimate fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question for someone".

Sevigny agreed and the pair selected a random audience member to answer the trivia question.

The Charlie's Angels star said: "So Chloe and I shared something in a bathroom that night and if you can get it right we'd love for you to win $500 because that would be fun.

"We shared something in the bathroom in the '90s. What was it?"

the drew barrymore show chloe sevigny
Source: @DREWBARRYMORESHOW/YOUTUBE

The talk show host said the two women were having the 'best time' when it happened.

To make things easier, the audience member was given three options as a possible answer – lipstick, toilet paper or a kiss.

After the woman answered "lipstick", Barrymore teased: "Well, it did involve lipstick".

Sevigny added: "It was the 90s!"

The 49-year-olds giggled as Barrymore revealed: "It was a kiss!"

drew barrymore chloe sevigny shared sexiest kiss years after coming out bisexual
Source: MEGA

She described her kiss with Sevigny as 'the sexiest, cutest'.

The host added: "We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest."

As it turns out, Barrymore shared a smooch with Sevigny 11 years before she came out as bisexual in 2003. She opened up on her sexuality and "exploring you own body" in an interview with Contact Magazine.

Barrymore said: "Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do.

"Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual."

She continued: "I love a woman’s body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.

"Being with a woman is like exploring your own body, but through someone else.

“When I was younger I used to go with lots of women. Totally – I love it."

