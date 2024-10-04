Drew Barrymore Boasts She Shared 'Sexiest Smooch' With Chloë Sevigny In Bathroom — 11 Years After 'E.T.' Actress Came out as Bisexual
Drew Barrymore and Chloë Sevigny have reminisced over a "sexy" kiss they shared in the 90s.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair opened up about exploring their sexuality together during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Barrymore, 49, kicked off their steamy story by sharing a "bonding" moment she had with Sevigny, 49, before their bathroom kiss.
The talk show host told her audience: "We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis Hotel.
We were getting together, we had a long dinner, we were talking about a story that I’m so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film that Chloë was not only in but got nominated for an Academy Award for called Boys Don’t Cry.
"That was a bond for us."
As a cheeky lead up to revealing their kiss, Barrymore said she wanted "to turn our intimate fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question for someone".
Sevigny agreed and the pair selected a random audience member to answer the trivia question.
The Charlie's Angels star said: "So Chloe and I shared something in a bathroom that night and if you can get it right we'd love for you to win $500 because that would be fun.
"We shared something in the bathroom in the '90s. What was it?"
To make things easier, the audience member was given three options as a possible answer – lipstick, toilet paper or a kiss.
After the woman answered "lipstick", Barrymore teased: "Well, it did involve lipstick".
Sevigny added: "It was the 90s!"
The 49-year-olds giggled as Barrymore revealed: "It was a kiss!"
The host added: "We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest."
As it turns out, Barrymore shared a smooch with Sevigny 11 years before she came out as bisexual in 2003. She opened up on her sexuality and "exploring you own body" in an interview with Contact Magazine.
Barrymore said: "Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do.
"Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual."
She continued: "I love a woman’s body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.
"Being with a woman is like exploring your own body, but through someone else.
“When I was younger I used to go with lots of women. Totally – I love it."
