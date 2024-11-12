Psychic Uri Geller Predicts Donald Trump Is Being Targeted For JFK-Style Assassination in Deep State Plot — Involving Lee Harvey Oswald-Type 'Stooge' Hitman
Spoon-bending magician and psychic Uri Geller has predicted that the life of newly-crowned President Donald Trump is under threat from a "deep state" plot.
The Israeli-British illusionist and self-proclaimed clairvoyant says a Democrat hit squad is targeting Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He thinks he could be murdered in office just like JFK in 1963.
And he urged Republican party billionaire backer and Tesla boss Elon Musk to throw a "ring of steel" around Trump, who has already dodged an assassin's bullet at a political rally.
Geller, 77, posted on social media platform X: "My dear friends, I'm really concerned about Donald Trump's life... I have a BAD FEELING that something is being planned by the #deepstate! They have the TOOLS, the MOTIVE and the WILLINGNESS.
"Their only means of comeback is to remove #Trump or they are finished! @realDonaldTrump listen to me: do NOT trust the #Pentagon, the #CIA or the #SecretService – their bosses are picked by #Biden and #Obama and they will sacrifice a stooge to assassinate you.
"Use your own men at all times as well, people you REALLY trust to protect you – and @ElonMusk please help put a ring of steel around him! #Election2024 #Trump2024 #MAGA."
At the weekend Iran denied it was behind a plot to kill Trump, 78.
The Justice Department on Friday announced federal charges in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill Trump before the presidential election.
According to court documents, Iranian officials asked Farhad Shakeri, 51, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran, the Justice Department said.
This is a newly disclosed plot and marks yet another alleged attempt on Trump’s life by the Iranian regime.
Prosecutors allege Shakeri – who participated in recorded conversations with law enforcement – was originally tasked by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to carrying out other assassinations against US and Israeli citizens inside the US. But IRGC officials told Shakeri on October 7 to focus only on Trump, court documents say, and that he had seven days to formulate an assassination plan.
Shakeri, who is an Afghan national residing in Tehran, told investigators that if he was unable to do come up with a plan in that timeframe, the IRGC would wait until after the presidential election to move forward as they believed Trump would lose.
In September, the man who prosecutors say stalked Trump in Florida over the course of a month before setting up what they called a "sniper’s nest" on the fence boarding the former president’s West Palm Beach golf course pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate.
Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces five charges including the assassination attempt, gun charges and assaulting an officer. He pleaded not guilty to each charge in federal court.
Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsyvalnia, in July but the bullet only grazed the politician's ear, and the gunman, 20, was killed by Secret Service agents.
