Psychic Uri Geller Predicts Donald Trump Is Being Targeted For JFK-Style Assassination in Deep State Plot — Involving Lee Harvey Oswald-Type 'Stooge' Hitman

Spoon-bending magician and psychic Uri Geller has predicted that the life of newly-crowned President Donald Trump is under threat from a "deep state" plot.

The Israeli-British illusionist and self-proclaimed clairvoyant says a Democrat hit squad is targeting Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He thinks he could be murdered in office just like JFK in 1963.

And he urged Republican party billionaire backer and Tesla boss Elon Musk to throw a "ring of steel" around Trump, who has already dodged an assassin's bullet at a political rally.