World War 3 Fears Stoked as Real Reason Is Revealed Why Iran Wanted to Assassinate Trump Before U.S. Election — With Russia Denying He Made 'Ukraine Leniency' Call to Putin

The Department of Justice has accused Iran of plotting to kill then-candidate Donald Trump on U.S. soil before the Presidential election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the FBI alleged the assassination plot was rooted in revenge over the death of General Qassem Soleiman and would have likely led to the U.S. going to war.

Court documents accused Afghan-born Farhad Shakeri – who once lived in the U.S. but now resides in Tehran – of accepting money from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to surveil and then carry out a hit on Trump, 78, in the weeks leading up to the election.