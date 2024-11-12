Your tip
World War 3 Fears Stoked as Real Reason Is Revealed Why Iran Wanted to Assassinate Trump Before U.S. Election — With Russia Denying He Made 'Ukraine Leniency' Call to Putin

The DOJ claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps planned to assassinate Donald Trump before the election.

Nov. 11 2024

The Department of Justice has accused Iran of plotting to kill then-candidate Donald Trump on U.S. soil before the Presidential election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the FBI alleged the assassination plot was rooted in revenge over the death of General Qassem Soleiman and would have likely led to the U.S. going to war.

Court documents accused Afghan-born Farhad Shakeri – who once lived in the U.S. but now resides in Tehran – of accepting money from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to surveil and then carry out a hit on Trump, 78, in the weeks leading up to the election.

The complaint was filed in a New York City federal court and stated Shakeri, 51, was tapped to "focus on surveilling, and, ultimately, assassinating, former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

"Shakeri has informed law enforcement that he was tasked on Oct. 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill President-elect Donald J. Trump."

During his first White House term, Trump pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran and backed out of Barack Obama's nuclear deal, which provided sanction relief in exchange for Iran not developing a nuclear bomb.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to pick up his "maximum pressure" campaign where he left off if he were re-elected – and further warned foreign ports and traders who handled Iranian oil would feel the consequences of his sanctions.

While motivation for the assassination plot could be interpreted as an extreme effort to thwart Trump from being elected and avoid future sanctions, court documents revealed IRGC leaders did not expect him to win in November.

Shakeri was reportedly told if he could not kill Trump by October 14, he should wait and carry out the attack after the November 7 election, assuming Trump would lose and therefore would be a weaker target.

For this reason, FBI officials alleged the assassination plot sought revenge for the death of Gen. Soleiman, the head of IRGC's Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad Airport in January 2020, when Trump was in office.

Trump ordered the strike amid escalating tension between U.S. troops in Iraq and Iran-backed proxy groups responsible for killing an American contractor in a rocket attack in Baghdad.

Soleimani was believed to be in Iraq to orchestrate future attacks, as he helped oversee Iran's proxy-network – including Hamas and Hezbollah – as well as coordinating previous attacks on U.S. troops based in the Middle East over the last two decades.

In the aftermath of Soleimani's death, Iran fired rockets at a U.S. airbase and vowed to attack again.

One day after the DOJ filed the complaint, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei "categorically dismissed allegations that Iran was involved in attempts to assassinate former and current US officials", according to Fox News.

Baghaei further said the DOJ report was "completely baseless and rejected", while noting Iran has previously been accused of similar plots which were "firmly denied and proven false".

Meanwhile, Russia denied reporting from The Washington Post and Reuters on an alleged phone call between the president-elect and Vladimir Putin, in which Trump allegedly asked the despot to not escalate his war on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "It is completely untrue. It is pure fiction; it is simply false information.

"There was no conversation. This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is being published now, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications."

