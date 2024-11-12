Your tip
Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Sparks Health Scare After Stepping Out for Rare Will Smith Date Night Looking Emaciated, Tired — and Sporting Alarming Bald, Bleached Eyebrows Look

Photo of Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith sparked concerns with her appearance after recently stepping out with bleached eyebrows and a shaved head.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Jada Pinkett Smith sparked major health concerns with her "shocking" look for a rare date night.

The actress was spotted out with Will Smith for the first time in six months, where she was photographed looking "exhausted" and "super-skinny" amid their "open marriage" agreement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jada pinkett smith sparks health concerns tired rare date night will
Source: MEGA

A source claims 'everyone' around Jada Pinkett Smith Smith is 'worried about her' as she stepped out looking unrecognizable for a rare date night with Will.

The longtime couple, who share kids Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24, were seen dining with Jay Shetty at Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, California on Thursday — where Jada was photographed with bleached eyebrows and a shaved head.

Jada also appeared to look incredibly tired as she clung onto Will, which further led fans to voice their fears over her wellbeing.

jada pinkett smith sparks health concerns tired rare date night will
Source: MEGA

In October 2023, Jada revealed she and Will had been separated since 2016.

On her unrecognizable appearance, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Jada’s look was absolutely shocking – she looked like she was stumbling around, with her eyes half-closed and seemed absolutely exhausted and super-skinny.

"No one really knows what is going on with her and Will now after all the stories about their 'open marriage'. Everyone around her is just really worried."

The celebs, who married in 1997, have been separated since 2016 but still remain married — Jada revealed while promoting her memoir Worthy last October.

For the rare date night, Jada was seen wearing a gold Gucci track jacket and baggy jeans as she grabbed onto Will, who was dressed in an open button-up and slacks.

After photos circulated online, fans quickly chimed in to comment on her concerning appearance. One person wrote: "Man, Jada is looking rough. What's going on with her?"

Another said the actress didn't look healthy, while someone else thought Will "looked like her caretaker".

While speaking to Hoda Kotb on Today last year, Jada dropped the bombshell about her separation from Will — which came as a shock, especially after she publicly supported him after his notorious "Oscars slap" in 2022.

Jada said of their marriage: "I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying."

jada pinkett smith sparks health concerns tired rare date night will
Source: MEGA

Jada shares two kids, son Jaden, 26, and daughter Willow, 24, with her longtime husband.

She added: "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

After Jada spoke publicly about their arrangement, Will followed up with his own comments to the New York Times — saying her words were a "wake-up call" for him.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor admitted: "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in. And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

Jada gave an update on her and Will's marriage last month while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she confirmed the actor was "still her man".

The Red Table Talk host explained: "I call us 'life partners', but he's my dude. He's my right hand."

jada pinkett smith sparks health concerns tired rare date night will
Source: MEGA

Jada recently said Will was 'still her man' and that they were still 'figuring out' their situation.

Talking to People just days before, Jada said she and Will were "still figuring out" their situation.

She explained: "A lot has happened. The thing about relationships is that it's constantly moving. Relationships are, it's an organism. It's its own thing.

"It's constantly shifting and constantly moving. There's a lot that's transpired in the last two years, and so we've been doing some really heavy-duty work together."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

