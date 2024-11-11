Trump's Security Has Gone Barking Mad: How The Don's Florida Compound is Being Patrolled By Robot Dogs in Wake of Iran Assassination Plot

The robot dogs, who are made by Boston Dynamics, do not come cheap either. They cost between $75,000 and $100,000 for each

The Secret Service showed off the robots’ abilities at the July’s 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, D.C.. According to a Secret Service official, the robot dogs can be outfitted with technology to detect bombs and chemical threats.

They shared: "I’m kind of excited to see what’s going to come out [of the ASTRO program] it continues to progress forward. With just a quick download, the robot just continues to get better with every software update.”