Trump's Security Has Gone Barking Mad: How The Don's Florida Compound is Being Patrolled By Robot Dogs in Wake of Iran Assassination Plot

Split photo of Donald Trump, robot dogs
Source: MEGA; US SECRET SERVICE/YOUTUBE

Trump now has robot dogs keeping an eye on him.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's security team has added another layer into protecting the President-elect: robot dogs.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how far Trump's security is now going following another attempted assassination.

trump security miami police suspcious package arraignment courthouse jpg
Source: MEGA

Trump now has robot dogs looking out for him following numerous assassination attempts.

The Secret Service mechanical dogs - with "Do Not Pet" written on its side - was seen keeping an eye on things at the former reality star's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, just hours after it was discovered the Iran government attempted to take out Trump.

A Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, explained: "Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority.

"While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations."

The robot dogs, who are made by Boston Dynamics, do not come cheap either. They cost between $75,000 and $100,000 for each

The Secret Service showed off the robots’ abilities at the July’s 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, D.C.. According to a Secret Service official, the robot dogs can be outfitted with technology to detect bombs and chemical threats.

They shared: "I’m kind of excited to see what’s going to come out [of the ASTRO program] it continues to progress forward. With just a quick download, the robot just continues to get better with every software update.”

trump security florida compound patrolled by robot dogs assassination plot
Source: US SECRET SERVICE/YOUTUBE

Robot dogs were spotted on Trump's Florida residence.

Trump's security increase comes after the DOJ shared shocking details about a plot from the Iranian government to hire hitmen to assassinate Trump.

According to an indictment unsealed by Manhattan federal prosecutors, Iranian Farhad Shakeri, and two men from New York, were charged in the murder-for-hire scheme to take down the president-elect as revenge for the killing of military officer Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

The indictment said an unnamed official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tasked Shakeri with assassinating Trump during the final weeks of his campaign.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

how trump pitted men against women including beyonce gaga and won
Source: MEGA

Another assassination attempt against Trump was recently thwarted.

Shakeri remains on the run, but his co-conspirators, American citizens Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt were both arrested. The men are being detained pending trial.

Photos of the crime scene, released by the Department of Justice, revealed the men's arsenal including automatic weapons, pistols, and a box of ammo - all suspect to be used in the now failed assassination attempt.

Attorney General Merrick Garland denounced the threats from the Iranian government against individuals in the United States in a statement, and said: "There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran ..."

donald trump mass deportation blueprint send army illegal immigrants
Source: MEGA

One of the men in the assassination plot is still on the run.

This is not the first time someone has attempted to assassinate the 78-year-old.

In July, an assassination on Trump was attempted while he spoke during a Pennsylvania rally, an incident that left two people dead including the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Two months later, a man named Ryan Wesley Routh set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course before he was stopped by Secret Service and arrested.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

