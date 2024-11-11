Billionaire Formula One Heiress Tamara Ecclestone Declares 'Traumatizing' $32 Million Jewelry Heist at Her 57-Room Mansion Was an 'Inside Job'

"The biggest letdown really is that the [other] people who did it will probably never be extradited to the UK," she explained in an interview with The Sunday Times about the lack of consequences for the perpetrators. "I think it is worse getting caught and then nothing happening to them."

Ecclestone was so shaken by the experience, which took place while her husband, Jay Rutland, and one of her daughters Sophia were out of town, she almost did not return.

She said: "I just felt violated. We thought about moving, or moving country. But then I thought, actually, this is my house and, before this happened, this has been such a happy place."

"[The burglary] definitely made me feel that things aren't always as they appear," the socialite explained. "People you think you can trust, you can't always trust."