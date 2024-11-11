Read Joe Exotic’s Desperate Letter Pleading for Trump to Help Mexican Jail Fiancé Jorge: 'All Immigrants Aren’t Bad People'

Caged Tiger King Joe Exotic has written an impassioned plea to Donald Trump to pardon his Mexican illegal immigrant lover so they can marry behind bars and start a new life together in the USA.

Joe, real name Joseph Maldonado, has fallen in love with Jorge Marquez Flores, 33, behind the razorwire of FMC Fort Worth, Texas, RadarOnline can reveal.

But 61-year-old Joe, who could win his freedom next year after new evidence in his murder-for-hire case surfaced, is concerned that fiance Flores could be deported back to Mexico when his sentence ends in mid-2025.