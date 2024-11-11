Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Leonardo Dicaprio
Exclusive

DiCaprio's 'Diddy' Party Fear: How Actor Kept His 50th Birthday Bash 'All About Pals and Not Models' in Wake of Links to Rapper's Crazed Orgies

dicaprio diddy party fear
Source: MEGA

Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with his pals not a bevy of beauties on his 50th birthday after fall out from Sean Combs sex scandal meant he kept it low key.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Leonardo DiCaprio marked his 50th birthday at the weekend but while the guest list was decidedly A-list, he kept it low-key compared to previous years.

Leo has been linked to Sean Combs and pictures from the past show the Hollywood heavyweight was a guest at the disgraced music mogul's White Parties at his East Hampton home, RadarOnline can reveal.

But for the weekend's bash, Leo hung out with his showbiz pals and ditched the models and hangers-on who had made the guest list in previous years.

A showbiz fixer told us: "Leo went for pals and not gals this year. He had the cream of showbiz royalty at the party and things were rather more sedate than they have been in recent years but the fallout from the Sean Combs arrest has meant that people are really taking a look at themselves and the kind of party they throw."

Article continues below advertisement
dicaprio diddy party fear
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio marked his 50th birthday at the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

The US hip-hop star, 55, was arrested in the summer and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and trafficking to engage in prostitution.

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse, often at this notorious bashes.

His ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie is among several women who have made claims against him.

Oscar-winner DiCaprio partied with his peers as Paris Hilton, 43, pop star Katy Perry, 40, and Brad Pitt, 60, all arrived at the bash in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
dicaprio diddy party fear
Source: MEGA

The actor partied with his long-time friends – from Paris Hilton to Katy Perry and Brad Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Pitt made quite the entrance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 31, as he was seen driving his Porsche.

Model Cara Delevingne, 32, cut a smart figure in a black blazer as she kept a low profile on arrival by hiding her face from cameras with her hand.

Rapper Tyga, 34, looked in high spirits as he turned up wearing an oversized black leather bomber jacket and sunglasses.

DiCaprio's official date for his 50th was his Victoria's Secret model Vittoria Ceretti, 26.

Article continues below advertisement
dicaprio diddy party fear
Source: MEGA

A producer said last year DiCaprio took over a private event space in Beverly Hills and everyone from Lady Gaga to Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian was there.

MORE ON:
Leonardo Dicaprio

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of his birthday a producer who worked with the actor, who commands $26 million a movie, said: "Everyone in town jokes about 'Leo's Law' because whenever you see him, he looks older but the women on his arm look exactly the same. They're usually blonde, always great-looking and half his age. My Tupperware is older than some of his girlfriends!"

The producer said: "Leo's parties are legendary. Last year he took over a private event space in Beverly Hills and everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Kim Kardashian was there.

"Leo is usually on the sidelines, surrounded by beautiful young women, quietly watching and observing. But last year was a shocker because he got up and started rapping, which is the only time I've seen him put the spotlight on himself."

Article continues below advertisement
dicaprio diddy party fear
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio’s romances with the likes of Bundchen, Refaeli, Lively, Heatherton, and Agdal all famously ended before their 25th birthdays.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair recently celebrated their first anniversary and Vittoria is the first long-term girlfriend to break 'Leo's Law' and survive his 25-year-old 'cut off'.

His romances with the likes of Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, and Nina Agdal all ended before their 25th birthdays.

Before Vittoria, he spent five years with TV actress Camila Morrone who starred in Amazon's hit musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, but ditched her just weeks before she turned 25.

Then came a brief fling with model Gigi Hadid, then 27, who was rapidly followed by 23-year-old starlet Victoria Lamas, prompting her father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, to quip: "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday. Enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts."

Article continues below advertisement
dicaprio diddy party fear

DiCaprio reportedly got serious with his current model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti about a year ago.

The relationship imploded after a couple of months.

DiCaprio met current girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year but the pair reportedly did not become serious until around 12 months ago.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.