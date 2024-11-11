DiCaprio's 'Diddy' Party Fear: How Actor Kept His 50th Birthday Bash 'All About Pals and Not Models' in Wake of Links to Rapper's Crazed Orgies

Leonardo DiCaprio marked his 50th birthday at the weekend but while the guest list was decidedly A-list, he kept it low-key compared to previous years.

Leo has been linked to Sean Combs and pictures from the past show the Hollywood heavyweight was a guest at the disgraced music mogul's White Parties at his East Hampton home, RadarOnline can reveal.

But for the weekend's bash, Leo hung out with his showbiz pals and ditched the models and hangers-on who had made the guest list in previous years.

A showbiz fixer told us: "Leo went for pals and not gals this year. He had the cream of showbiz royalty at the party and things were rather more sedate than they have been in recent years but the fallout from the Sean Combs arrest has meant that people are really taking a look at themselves and the kind of party they throw."