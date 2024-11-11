DiCaprio's 'Diddy' Party Fear: How Actor Kept His 50th Birthday Bash 'All About Pals and Not Models' in Wake of Links to Rapper's Crazed Orgies
Leonardo DiCaprio marked his 50th birthday at the weekend but while the guest list was decidedly A-list, he kept it low-key compared to previous years.
Leo has been linked to Sean Combs and pictures from the past show the Hollywood heavyweight was a guest at the disgraced music mogul's White Parties at his East Hampton home, RadarOnline can reveal.
But for the weekend's bash, Leo hung out with his showbiz pals and ditched the models and hangers-on who had made the guest list in previous years.
A showbiz fixer told us: "Leo went for pals and not gals this year. He had the cream of showbiz royalty at the party and things were rather more sedate than they have been in recent years but the fallout from the Sean Combs arrest has meant that people are really taking a look at themselves and the kind of party they throw."
The US hip-hop star, 55, was arrested in the summer and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and trafficking to engage in prostitution.
Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse, often at this notorious bashes.
His ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie is among several women who have made claims against him.
Oscar-winner DiCaprio partied with his peers as Paris Hilton, 43, pop star Katy Perry, 40, and Brad Pitt, 60, all arrived at the bash in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Pitt made quite the entrance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 31, as he was seen driving his Porsche.
Model Cara Delevingne, 32, cut a smart figure in a black blazer as she kept a low profile on arrival by hiding her face from cameras with her hand.
Rapper Tyga, 34, looked in high spirits as he turned up wearing an oversized black leather bomber jacket and sunglasses.
DiCaprio's official date for his 50th was his Victoria's Secret model Vittoria Ceretti, 26.
- DiCaprio 'Still Wild' at 50: Despite Oscar-Winner Breaking 'Leo’s Law' By Dating Model Aged Over 25 Pals Insist There's No Chance He's Going to Grow Up
- Notorious Playboy Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With A 21-Year-Old Model Until 4 AM Despite Wanting To 'Ditch' Controversial Dating Reputation
- Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Ahead of his birthday a producer who worked with the actor, who commands $26 million a movie, said: "Everyone in town jokes about 'Leo's Law' because whenever you see him, he looks older but the women on his arm look exactly the same. They're usually blonde, always great-looking and half his age. My Tupperware is older than some of his girlfriends!"
The producer said: "Leo's parties are legendary. Last year he took over a private event space in Beverly Hills and everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Kim Kardashian was there.
"Leo is usually on the sidelines, surrounded by beautiful young women, quietly watching and observing. But last year was a shocker because he got up and started rapping, which is the only time I've seen him put the spotlight on himself."
The pair recently celebrated their first anniversary and Vittoria is the first long-term girlfriend to break 'Leo's Law' and survive his 25-year-old 'cut off'.
His romances with the likes of Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, and Nina Agdal all ended before their 25th birthdays.
Before Vittoria, he spent five years with TV actress Camila Morrone who starred in Amazon's hit musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, but ditched her just weeks before she turned 25.
Then came a brief fling with model Gigi Hadid, then 27, who was rapidly followed by 23-year-old starlet Victoria Lamas, prompting her father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, to quip: "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday. Enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts."
The relationship imploded after a couple of months.
DiCaprio met current girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year but the pair reportedly did not become serious until around 12 months ago.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.