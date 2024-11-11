Fears Grow Liam Payne May Have Been Murdered For His $60,000 Rolex — As Watch Is STILL Missing Weeks After Fatal Balcony Death Plunge

Police in Argentina are probing whether Liam Payne could have been the victim of a brutal drugs gang murder for his $60,000 Rolex watch.

Cops in Buenos Aires can't find the pricey timepiece but know he was wearing it in the hours leading up to his death almost four weeks ago, RadarOnline can reveal.

Now they are probing whether he was killed for the watch.

A police source said: "This is a very real line of investigation. A Rolex watch is a valuable piece of jewelry and worth far more than many bags of drugs.