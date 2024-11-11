Fears Grow Liam Payne May Have Been Murdered For His $60,000 Rolex — As Watch Is STILL Missing Weeks After Fatal Balcony Death Plunge
Police in Argentina are probing whether Liam Payne could have been the victim of a brutal drugs gang murder for his $60,000 Rolex watch.
Cops in Buenos Aires can't find the pricey timepiece but know he was wearing it in the hours leading up to his death almost four weeks ago, RadarOnline can reveal.
Now they are probing whether he was killed for the watch.
A police source said: "This is a very real line of investigation. A Rolex watch is a valuable piece of jewelry and worth far more than many bags of drugs.
"The watch is key. Who has it and how did they come to get it? Was the person in the room with Liam and did they make a grab for the watch and was there a struggle during which he fell to his death? These very serious questions need answering."
One line of inquiry is whether Payne was supplied with a bad batch of drugs before his death.
It was thought the British singer, 31, was alone when he fell from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16, but this is now being reviewed.
Police discovered Payne dead in the courtyard after receiving a 911 call from hotel staff, who reported concerns about an aggressive guest who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
According to authorities, Payne was "not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall".
On Thursday, Argentinian prosecutors confirmed three individuals had been arrested in connection with Payne’s death, facing charges of "abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics".
Among them is a hotel employee accused of providing Payne with cocaine, while the other two are described as a personal companion and a drug supplier.
The investigation, overseen by prosecutor Andrés Esteban Madrea, has involved analyzing over 800 hours of CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas, alongside interviews with hotel staff, family, friends, and medical professionals.
Investigators also conducted a "forensic extraction" of Payne’s mobile phone, examining his calls, messages, and app data as part of the inquiry.
He was reportedly seen wearing the luxury watch "at least two to three hours" before his fall, but it was missing when police arrived.
On Friday, local police told Argentinian media outlet La Nacion: "We know, from images that were analyzed, that Payne, on the day of his death, was wearing a Rolex.
"He was wearing it on one of his wrists and he had it for at least two to three hours before he fell into the void. We looked for it in the room at the CasaSur hotel where he was staying and we couldn’t find it."
According to La Nacion, the police suspect the watch could have been stolen, but didn't find it when they conducted raids in the homes of the three people being investigated, as well as in the homes of two female escorts who were allegedly with him in his room the afternoon he died.
These two women, La Nacion said, were the last two people to see the singer alive.
As the hunt for the missing Rolex Datejust continues, Payne leaves behind assets worth over $70 million to his seven-year-old son, Bear.
His fortune, built through a successful career with One Direction, tours, and endorsements, highlights the singer’s lasting legacy.
On Wednesday, Argentinian authorities released Payne’s body, which has since been flown back to the United Kingdom for his funeral.
