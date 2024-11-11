Liam Payne's 'Drug Dealer' Breaks Silence: Waiter at Center of Death Probe Reveals Tragic Singer Snorted Coke Days Before Fatal Balcony Plunge

They met up at CasaSur Palermo Hotel, three days before Liam's death, and took drugs together.

Paiz said: "We spent the night together, we consumed drugs because the truth is that something intimate happened.

"He wasn't aggressive at all, he behaved really well with me, he was really sweet. He asked me if I was okay.

"I've got all the messages where we arranged that second meeting. I haven't erased anything."