Liam Payne's 'Drug Dealer' Breaks Silence: Waiter at Center of Death Probe Reveals Tragic Singer Snorted Coke Days Before Fatal Balcony Plunge
Liam Payne snorted cocaine days before his fatal balcony plunge, according to the tragic star's Argentinian "drug dealer".
RadarOnline.com can reveal waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, 24, met Payne in a restaurant where he was working and claims the One Direction singer later befriended him on Instagram.
They met up at CasaSur Palermo Hotel, three days before Liam's death, and took drugs together.
Paiz said: "We spent the night together, we consumed drugs because the truth is that something intimate happened.
"He wasn't aggressive at all, he behaved really well with me, he was really sweet. He asked me if I was okay.
"I've got all the messages where we arranged that second meeting. I haven't erased anything."
Paiz claimed he did not take any cash from the singer, explaining: "We took drugs together but I never took drugs to him or accepted any money.
"I have messages where he's offering me money because he was apparently used to offering money for everything but I never accepted anything.
"When I left he wanted to give me some clothes so that I had a memory of being with him but I left it behind the TV because I didn't want to take it. It was some grey jogging bottoms and a T-shirt.
"I told Liam a best friend of mine wanted to meet him because he was a fan. He said "yes" and after I went he appeared outside the place where I lived and managed to get halfway into the building and wanted us to go back to his hotel but I told him I couldn't because I had to go to work.
"I was due to start at 11.30am but I had to arrive beforehand. That was the last time I saw him. He got into his taxi and left."
Paiz was reportedly sacked from his job after his implication in the ongoing criminal probe, but denied claims he was Payne's "drug dealer".
He's the second person linked to Payne to speak out over the past week after his close friend Rogelio 'Roger' Nores protested his innocence after being named locally last week as one of the trio under investigation.
Responding to the reports which identified him as one of the suspects linked to the drug accusations and allegations he abandoned Payne before his death, the businessman - who has previously been described as the singer's manager - said: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.
"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.
"I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since.
"I wasn't Liam's manager. He was just my very dear friend."
Payne fell to his death from his third floor balcony on October 16, aged just 31.
The father-of-one's funeral is expected to take place in the next ten days.
