Leo DiCaprio Not Flirting With Teyana Taylor at Pre-Oscars Party, Strictly Friends Despite Touchy Pics

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor are just dating — despite those PDA pics.

Mar. 12 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor are just friends, and nothing more, despite what seemed like major PDA taking place between the two at a pre-Oscars party, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources shared that the duo are pals who recently starred in a movie together, noting that DiCaprio, 49, is still dating model Vittoria Ceretti, 25.

Insiders also shared that Taylor, 33, is solely focused on her children — daughters Iman "Junie," 8, and Rue Rose, 3 — amid her divorce from Iman Shumpert.

Sources shared Teyana is focused on her daughters and her divorce from Iman Shumpert.

Other sources reiterated DiCaprio and Taylor's platonic friend, telling TMZ there's nothing romantic between them and that their interaction at a William Morris Endeavour (WME) party on Friday night was just two buddies catching up. MWE is one of the top talent agencies in Los Angeles so it's no surprise the A-list superstar and Teyana, a triple threat in the industry, were at the star-studded bash; however, when photos circulated showing their touchy interaction, their closeness came into question.

Leo appeared touchy-feely, but insiders said he's comfortable with Teyana as they recently starred in a film together.

One party picture captured DiCaprio placing his hand on Taylor's bare and exposed lower back as they leaned toward each other to talk. The Oscar winner was also caught with his arm around his costar's waist while locked in conversation.

A different angle showed Taylor fixing DiCaprio's ponytail through his baseball cap.

Despite the stars appearing touchy-feely at the party, insiders spilled that there's no romance between them — although, they would make a super hot couple.

DiCaprio is still dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, according to insiders.

DiCaprio was first linked to Ceretti in August 2023 after they were seen "making out" on a dance floor in Ibiza. The pair have been traveling the world together ever since.

As for Taylor, she's been fighting her NBA player ex in a nasty divorce battle since filing to end their 7-year marriage in January 2023.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — after she claimed Shumpert had not paid “one cent of child support … for anything for the minor children such as food, clothing, shoes, grooming, extracurricular activities, or anything else, other than the oldest minor child’s tuition" since their split, Iman shot back, denying her allegations.

Teyana filed for divorce from Iman after 7-years of marriage.

The exes are fighting over everything from Shumpert's alleged marijuana usage to accusing each other of leaking information about their breakup to the press. Most importantly, Taylor and her estranged husband are duking it out over custody and child support.

She demanded primary custody of their daughters and support. He asked the court not to award Taylor with primary custody.

