Leo DiCaprio Not Flirting With Teyana Taylor at Pre-Oscars Party, Strictly Friends Despite Touchy Pics

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor are just friends, and nothing more, despite what seemed like major PDA taking place between the two at a pre-Oscars party, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources shared that the duo are pals who recently starred in a movie together, noting that DiCaprio, 49, is still dating model Vittoria Ceretti, 25.

Insiders also shared that Taylor, 33, is solely focused on her children — daughters Iman "Junie," 8, and Rue Rose, 3 — amid her divorce from Iman Shumpert.